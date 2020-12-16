Juventus News Roundup: Juve interested in swapping Dybala for Atletico Madrid star, Bianconeri in race with Milan for American star and more: 16 December 2020

Juventus are preparing to take on an entertaining Atalanta side tonight at the Allianz Stadium. A win will see them temporarily move to second on the Serie A table. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 16 December 2020.

Alvaro Morata's agent says player rejected Milan and Napoli

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata could have joined either AC Milan or Napoli in the summer. However, he ended up joining Juventus where he had played before between 2014 and 2016. Juventus had been looking to sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona but couldn't rope him in owing to complications over his permit.

They ended up signing Morata who has enjoyed a good start to his second stint in Turin. Now Morata's agent, Juanma Lopez, has revealed that the Spaniard had offers from two Serie A sides namely AC Milan and Napoli. Lopez said (via Calciomercato),

“Milan and Napoli tried to catch him”.

Juventus and AC Milan in race to sign Bryan Reynolds

Bryan Reynolds

The Bianconeri have joined AC Milan in the race to sign American teenager Bryan Reynolds, according to Calciomercato. The youngster plies his trade for FC Dallas in the MLS and has been a standout performer for them.

Ever since Alphonso Davies joined Bayern Munich and took the world by storm, several European giants have ramped up their scouting activities in the United States of America. The report adds that Juventus are willing to shell out as much as €5 million in order to secure the services of the 19-year-old.

Juventus are no strangers to signing players from USA. They signed Weston McKennie in the summer and he has become a key member of the squad already. Bryan Reynolds became the youngest player to play for FC Dallas when he joined the club in 2016 and is almost certain to move when the transfer window opens in January.

Sources: AC Milan is one of the (very many) teams chasing FC Dallas fullback Bryan Reynolds.



Reynolds, 19, gathering huge interest from Europe despite just 15 career MLS starts so far with Dallas. #USMNT #DTID — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 12, 2020

Juventus want to swap Dybala for Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid v FC Bayern Muenchen: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Paulo Dybala is unsettled at Juventus as his future remains far from being resolved. The club and the player's camp have reached an impasse over the terms of a new contract and the player is now heavily linked with an exit in the summer.

As per Calciomercato, Paulo Dybala has not been able to strike a good relationship with Andrea Pirlo and is almost certain to depart soon. The club is reportedly interested in using him as makeweight in a deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

But Juventus will face competition from Inter Milan who are willing to offer Lautaro Martinez in a swap deal for Joao Felix who has already scored five goals and provided two assists for the Rojiblancos this season.