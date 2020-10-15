Juventus News Roundup: Juve looking to pull off audacious swap deal for Mbappe, Bianconeri to rival Barcelona in race for Argentina star and more: 15 October 2020

The international break is over and the regular domestic season action will resume from this weekend. A decision has been reached on the Juventus-Napoli fixture that did not take place. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 15 October 2020.

Juventus awarded a 3-0 win over Napoli

Juventus have been gifted a 3-0 win for their game against Napoli that didn't take place as the Partenopei failed to turn up after being advised by local authorities to not travel after staff members and players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Juventus were supposed to face Napoli right before the international break and they even presented their starting XI via social media even though Napoli did not even make the trip. Napoli failed to follow the Serie A protocol and it has been ruled that they did not have enough reason to miss a game.

A tribunal was set up to make a decision on the case and they have ruled in Juventus' favour, as per ESPN. Napoli have also had a point deducted from their tally.

Juventus join Barcelona in race to sign Angel Di Maria

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria next summer. However, they will face competition from Barcelona who have also registered an interest in the Argentinian international.

The Cules are eyeing the Paris Saint-Germain duo of Di Maria and Juan Bernat. Angel Di Maria led from the front as PSG made it to the UEFA Champions League final last season and has been one of their best players since joining from Manchester United in 2015.

Di Maria has played at Benfica, Real Madrid and Manchester United before PSG and will bring a wealth of experience to whatever team he joins. Di Maria is now in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and unless an extension is agreed upon, he will become a free-agent at the end of the season.

Juventus to offer Ronaldo in exchange for Kylian Mbappe

Juventus are reportedly preparing a whopping €400 million deal for Kylian Mbappe and are considering using Cristiano Ronaldo as a makeweight in the deal. The Bianconeri approached the recently concluded transfer window with great caution and mostly brought in players on loan deals with an obligation to buy.

This has helped them alleviate the financial hit delivered by the Covid pandemic. They are now looking at making a big investment and have identified Kylian Mbappe as the right player to sign next summer.