Juventus News Roundup: Juve set to sign Manchester City star next summer, Bianconeri in race with AC Milan to sign Memphis Depay and more: 22 December 2020

Juventus will be looking to take all three points as they square off against Fiorentina tonight. They have a great chance to put more pressure on the Milan teams, who are currently leading the table, with a win tonight. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 22 December 2020.

Manchester United want Fabio Paratici

Fabio Paratici

Manchester United have a lot of pressure to appoint a new director of football and it looks like the Red Devils are still on the hunt. According to Calciomercato, Manchester United want Juventus chief executive officer Fabio Paratici to become the Director of Football at Old Trafford.

Reports from the past week suggest that Manchester United are interested in Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo and with Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola admitting that the Frenchman could return to Juventus, United want to ensure they get the best deal.

Paratici has been at the helm at Juventus since 2010 and has overseen the workings of the club as they won nine successive Scudettos and could be an inspired appointment.

AC Milan to rival Juventus for Memphis Depay's signature

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is unsettled at Olympique Lyon and is almost certain to depart the club at the end of the season. He was heavily linked with Barcelona in the summer but a move didn't work out.

Now according to Calciomercato, his list of admirers has new entrants with Juventus and AC Milan keeping tabs on his situation. Juventus have a reputation for signing the best players from the free agent market.

At 26, Memphis Depay is about to hit the peak of his career and there will be a transfer battle next summer between Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan to sign him.

Juventus set to sign Sergio Aguero next summer

Sergio Aguero

Juventus are set to rope in Sergio Aguero on a free transfer next summer, as per Calciomercato. The Argentine striker who has served Manchester City generously over the past decade is now in the final months of his contract and is likely to leave the club next summer as a free agent.

It doesn't look a lot like Manchester City will extend his contract. On being asked about Aguero's contract situation at the club, manager Pep Guardiola said this in October:

I don't know, I don't want to talk about it because I am not involved with this. If I should be involved in contracts, maybe the day should be 48 hours, not 24! What I want is for Sergio Aguero to be fit, what I want is Sergio [to] come back again and be ready as much as possible.

"Sergio now has to show, like every one of us, that he deserves to continue here. He has to keep playing well, scoring goals and winning games. But if he's playing at his level, we don't have any doubts that he's a player to stay until he decides because he's unique. He's important for us, our fans and everyone,"

It will be interesting to see how this pans out but Aguero will be free to enter a pre-contract agreement with a club of his choosing from January.