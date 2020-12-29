Juventus News Roundup: Juve willing to offer two stars in exchange for Paul Pogba in January, Bianconeri favourites to sign Premier League midfielder on a free transfer and more: 29 December 2020

Juventus are keen on signing Paul Pogba in January and are willing to part with two players to seal the deal.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina right before the winter break, Juventus will return to action this Sunday when they take on Udinese at the Allianz Stadium. The January transfer window opens in a couple of days and the Bianconeri is braced for a busy time.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 29 December 2020.

Antonio Rudiger asks Chelsea to sell him

Juventus have been interested in Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger for quite a bit now and it looks like the German international may have just made their job a lot easier by asking his club to sell him. As per Calciomercato, Juventus are keen on securing the services of the former AS Roma star who has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger has informed the club that he would like to leave unless he is afforded more playing time. Juventus are in desperate need of a defender who can fill in for Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Bonucci hasn't been at his best this season and Chiellini has struggled for fitness.

Though Juventus are interested and the player wants to leave, there is no clear indication that a deal is going to happen in January.

Juventus leading race to sign Georginio Wijnaldum

As per Calciomercato, Juventus are frontrunners to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum when he becomes a free agent next summer. Wijnaldum has been a very important player for Liverpool over the past few years but he was never offered a new deal.

The signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich has further intensified competitions for a starting spot in Jurgen Klopp's lineup. Liverpool have reportedly tabled a new offer and Wijnaldum will make a decision this week.

Liverpool made a new contract offer to Wijnaldum few weeks ago. The proposal has not been accepted yet.



Gini wants to reflect. And to pay rispect to the club, he will give priority and communicate his decision to #LFC before negotiating with other clubs as a free agent. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

Juventus to offer Bernardeschi and Dybala in exchange for Pogba in January

Juventus are willing to offer Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi to Manchester United in a swap deal to secure the services of Paul Pogba, according to Eurosport. The Bianconeri want to sign Paul Pogba in January but cannot do anything other than a swap deal as they can't match Manchester United's asking price for the Frenchman.

Juventus will, at best, be able to cough up £50 million in cash for Pogba and Manchester United will not sell him for that cheap. As such, a swap deal is the only option they have and want to sign him up as early as January as they are wary of the fact that Real Madrid will be looking to sign him in the summer.