Juventus to offer Cristiano Ronaldo as part of a massive swap deal with PSG - Reports

According to Todofichajes, Juventus are willing to offer Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo to French giants PSG in exchange for former Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi. Should the deal go through, it would be a massive swap for both clubs involved in the transfers.

PSG are already planning for life without Kylian Mbappe and will be hoping to sign a replacement for the French star this summer. PSG have been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in recent months, and are willing to offer Mauro Icardi to Juventus in exchange for the 36-year-old.

Juventus have courted the Argentine forward since his days with Inter Milan. Icardi had a bright start to life at PSG last season, but his progress with Mauricio Pochettino's side has been hampered by injuries and the impressive form of Moise Kean.

Icardi has lost his place in PSG's starting line-up in recent weeks to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Moise Kean. The Argentine striker could therefore be open to a move back to Serie A, where he developed into one of the most coveted strikers in Europe at Inter Milan.

Juventus, on the other hand, have been eager to sign a top-quality striker to provide competition to Alvaro Morata. Ever since Icardi's Inter Milan days, the Bianconeri have often been linked with a move for him.

Andrea Pirlo's side are likely to go through a squad revamp this summer after enduring a poor 2020-21 campaign. This could potentially lead to the sale of talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old's age and mammoth wages have become a burden on the Italian giants. Juventus could therefore look to sell Ronaldo this summer.

PSG are one of the few clubs that can afford Cristiano Ronaldo's salary if he decides to leave Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's mammoth wages are a problem for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns a whopping €31 million-per-year at Juventus. This could force Juventus to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Portuguese forward scoring an impressive 32 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions this season.

French champions PSG are one of the few clubs in the world that can currently afford the former Real Madrid star's salary. PSG's wage bill will also be considerably reduced if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club. The French World Cup winner has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.