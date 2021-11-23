Juventus in pole position to sign 26-year-old Barcelona target: Reports

Juventus are reportedly leading the race to sign Valencia defender Jose Gaya. The Bianconeri will battle Barcelona for the signature of the highly-rated Spanish full-back. Barcelona have had a long-standing interest in the 26-year-old and are believed to be plotting a summer move for the Spaniard.

According to El Nacional, Jose Gaya is eager to leave Valencia and join a club that will allow him to play in the Champions League and give him the opportunity to win silverware in the near future.

Jose Gaya rose through the youth ranks at Valencia before making his debut for the club during the 2012-13 season. He has been a stalwart for the Spanish side at left-back since becoming a regular member of the club's starting line-up during the 2014-15 season.

Jose Gaya has made over 260 appearances for Valencia in all competitions during his time with the club and has contributed eight goals. He also helped the club win the Copa Del Rey during the 2018-19 season.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old in recent years. The Catalan giants are reportedly eager to sign a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba. The 32-year-old has suffered a dip in form in recent months and is approaching the latter stages of his career.

Recent reports have, however, suggested new Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is keen to help Jordi Alba return to form and rejuvenate his career at Barcelona. The Spanish club are likely to focus on increasing their strength in depth in attack during the next few transfer windows.

Barcelona are currently suffering from an injury crisis in attack. Xavi is reportedly keen to sign two attacking players in January. Furthermore, Barcelona currently lack the funds required to sign Jose Gaya due to their dire financial situation.

Juventus have suffered a dismal start to the 2021-22 Serie A campaign. Massimiliano Allegri's side are currently languishing in eighth place in the league table and have conceded 15 goals in 13 league games this season.

Allegri is reportedly keen to sign a left-back in January to increase Juventus' strength in depth in defence. Juventus are believed to be willing to match Valencia's €20 million asking price for Jose Gaya.

Barcelona will look to promote youngsters rather than battle Juventus for Jose Gaya's signature

Valencia CF v Getafe CF - La Liga Santander

Barcelona currently possess a core group of youngsters including the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie De Jong, Ansu Fati, Sergino Dest, and Alenjadro Balde. The Catalan giants will look to build a squad around these young talents.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is believed to be a massive fan of Valencia left-back Jose Gaya. The club are, however, likely to show their support and provide chances to youth product Alejandro Balde. The young left-back has made five appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Juventus are therefore the favorites to sign Valencia left-back Jose Gaya. The Spaniard's contract with Valencia is set to expire in 2023, which could give Juventus the chance to negotiate a bargain fee for his services in January.

