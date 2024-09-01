"Keep Ten Hag for 10 years", "Salah's playground" - Liverpool fans react as Reds thrash Manchester United 3-0 in PL clash

Fans reacted on social media after Liverpool defeated Manchester United in their third Premier League clash this season. The Northwest derby ended in a 3-0 victory for the Merseysiders on Sunday, September 1, at Old Trafford.

Liverpool opened their scoring with Luis Díaz's goal from an assist by Mohamed Salah in the 35th minute. The Colombian winger doubled the score within seven minutes from the first through another assist by the Egyptian star.

Mohamed Salah scored the third goal of the match from an assist by Dominik Szoboszlai in the 56th minute.

Fans flooded social media with posts sharing their opinions on Liverpool bagging a 3-0 win against Manchester United. Here are some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Keep Ten Hag for 10 years"

Another posted:

"Salah‘s Playground once more 😎😆"

"Congratulations to Man United’s owner, Mo Salah," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"This team just keeps getting better, every single one of them were exceptional today. We owned united as we should😂❤️. Btw, @LFC give Salah whatever he wants!!!!"

Another tweeted:

"Give Mo Salah that new contract🔥🏹"

"RIP Man Utd. 🙏 There was hardly any moment in the match where I thought anyone was fighting!" posted another.

One user wrote:

"0 goal conceded. What a team!!"

While another wrote:

"Well done lads, we don’t need signings to be better than United🤣🤣"

Following the Northwest derby, Liverpool are second on the Premier League table with nine points in three matches. Meanwhile, Manchester United are 14th with three points.

Mohamed Salah opens up after Liverpool defeat Manchester United in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah shared his thoughts about the Merseysiders defeating Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League. The Egyptian forward found the match to be easy with the possibility of ending it with more goals. Salah said (via @TheAnfieldTalk on X):

"I was surprised [at how easy it was] it was quite open. It could’ve finished 5 or 6"

Counting today's goal, Mohamed Salah has now scored seven goals in his last five Premier League matches at Old Trafford. The winger, who arrived at Anfield from Roma in 2017, has recorded 213 goals and 90 assists in 351 appearances across all competitions. His contract with the club is valid until June 30, 2025.

When asked about his future at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah told Sky Sports (via @centregoals on X):

"As you know it's my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it and don’t want to think about it. Nobody in the club has talked to me yet about contracts, so okay I'll play my last season and we'll see at the end of the season. I don't know with which club but so far, my last game (at Old Trafford) with Liverpool..."

The Reds will play against Nottingham Forest in the next Premier League fixture on September 14, at Anfield.

