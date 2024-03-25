Kylian Mbappe’s real name identified by fans after old FIFA card from his time at Monaco goes viral on social media

An old FIFA card from Kylian Mbappe's time with Monaco recently went viral on social media, through which many fans found out about the French megastar's real name. The name on the old FIFA card reads Lottin, which is part of his legal name, Kylian Mbappe Lottin.

The superstar forward earlier used his full name, but now only goes by Kylian Mbappe. However, the card quickly went viral on social media, as fans were surprised by his name and his stats.

"He looks like Mbappe lmao," a user said (via The Sun). "He has been massive since," another one tweeted. "They used to call him Lottin?" a third one wrote. "81 pace lol," another one wrote when referring to his stats.

The old FIFA card is from Mbappe's time with Monaco, where he spent a couple of years (2015-2017) and scored 27 goals in 60 games. The stats shown on the card are nowhere close to his current stats, as the French forward has grown into one of the best players in the world.

Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2017 and has helped the French club become a powerhouse in Europe. He has played 297 games for the French giants, scoring 250 goals and providing 106 assists. Mbappe is now set to leave PSG at the end of the season and has been linked to a move to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe's old FIFA card from his time in Monaco

PSG defender says team needs to adapt to Kylian Mbappe's looming departure

According to reports, Mbappe will move to Real Madrid at the end of the season. Even though neither side has confirmed the agreement, it would come as a major surprise if the French striker joins another club or remains in Paris.

PSG defender Danilo recently opened up about his teammate's looming departure and admitted that his team will need to adapt to life without Mbappe.

"If he is no longer with us, I have to be ready. He is a key player for us and he will be in whatever team in which he finds himself. It’s life; it’s like that, some players leave, others arrive. We have to adapt to that," Danilo recently said, via Get Football News.

Mbappe and PSG are frontrunners to win the Ligue 1 title again, while they will take on Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League in mid-April. The superstar forward will also headline France's roster for the UEFA Euro 2024 in the summer.