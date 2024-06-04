Kylian Mbappe's salary at Real Madrid will reportedly be lower than at least ten Premier League stars, including Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku. The Spanish club confirmed the signing of Mbappe on June 3 on their social media handles.

According to Mirror, Mbappe will earn a reported weekly wage of £250,000 after tax deduction, which is quite modest compared to his previous salary at Paris St-Germain (€1,384,615 per week as per Capology).

The report also mentioned ten Premier League stars who will earn more than Mbappe at Real Madrid. Manchester City players Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are first and second on the list, respectively. As per Sportac, De Bruyne earns £400,000 while Haaland takes home a whopping £375,000 per week.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are both third on the list, with a reported weekly wage of £350,000. Next on the list are Chelsea players Raheem Sterling and Romelu Lukaku, who reportedly earn £325,000 per week.

Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish and Red Devils star Marcus Rashford also earn more than Kylian Mbappe will at the Bernabeu, reportedly taking home £300,000 per week. The last player to make it to the list is Arsenal's Kai Havertz who reportedly earns a weekly wage of £280,000.

As per Real Madrid's official statement, Kylian Mbappe has signed a five-year deal with the club. The Frenchman has reportedly received a massive signing-on bonus, ranging between £80 to £120 million, as per the Mirror.

What jersey number will Kylian Mbappe wear at Real Madrid?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kylian Mbappe will wear the No. 9 shirt as a Real Madrid player in his first season. Karim Benzema previously wore the shirt but it was not taken up by anyone following his departure to Al-Ittihad in 2023.

Kylian wears the No. 10 shirt while representing the France national team and wore No. 7 at PSG. However, both numbers are already taken at the Santiago Bernabeu. Luka Modric dons the No. 10 shirt while Vinicius Jr wears the iconic No. 7 at the club.

Romano reported that Mbappe or his entourage did not demand the No. 10 shirt from the club as Modric is set to renew his contract for another season. Mbappe could supposedly wait to take up the No. 10 shirt after Modric's departure from the club.

As per reports, Mbappe could play in the center forward position at the club, with Vinicius Jr to his left and Rodrygo on the right wing.

According to Diario AS, Los Blancos' official store will have Kylian Mbappe's kit for sale from June 5 when the official kits for the upcoming 2024-25 season are released.