"Leo is a player who gives a lot" - PSG boss Christophe Galtier unhappy with fans booing Lionel Messi, claims it's 'very harsh'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christopher Galtier has hit out at fans who booed Lionel Messi in the defeat against Lyon, claiming that Messi has been an exemplary team player.

Lionel Messi was subjected to jeers when his name was announced in the line-up to take on Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday night (02 April). It marked the second consecutive time that the 2022 World Cup winner was booed at home, with him also getting jeered in the 2-0 defeat to Rennes on 19 March.

PSGhub @PSGhub Christophe Galtier: “Whistles against Leo Messi are very harsh. Leo is a player who gives a lot. He also gave a lot in the first part of the season but it is also up to other players to have more functions.” 🗣️ Christophe Galtier: “Whistles against Leo Messi are very harsh. Leo is a player who gives a lot. He also gave a lot in the first part of the season but it is also up to other players to have more functions.” 🗣️ 🚨 Christophe Galtier: “Whistles against Leo Messi are very harsh. Leo is a player who gives a lot. He also gave a lot in the first part of the season but it is also up to other players to have more functions.” 🗣️🇫🇷

Messi tried to make things happen for PSG against Lyon, but the visitors held firm to clinch a 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes. After the Parisians’ second consecutive home defeat, Galtier shared his disappointment over the fans’ treatment of Lionel Messi. The Frenchman said on Canal TV+ (via PSGhub):

“Whistles against Leo Messi are very harsh. Leo is a player who gives a lot. He also gave a lot in the first part of the season but it is also up to other players to have more functions.”

The 35-year-old was one of Les Parisiens’ best performers in the defeat to Lyon. He created a team-high five chances, completed four dribbles, delivered five accurate crosses, and won two tackles.

Thierry Henry claims fans “can’t whistle” one of PSG’s best players Lionel Messi, backs him to return to Barcelona

Fans and a few French journalists have heavily criticized Lionel Messi following PSG’s Champions League Round-of-16 exit to Bayern Munich in March. The Barcelona legend failed to do anything of note as the French champions suffered a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

After hearing fans boo Messi against Lyon, France legend Thierry Henry jumped to the Argentina superstar’s defense, claiming they were wrong to jeer one of the team’s best players.

Prime Video Sport France @PVSportFR



Thierry Henry souhaite voir Lionel Messi finir sa carrière à Barcelone



#PSGOL "Pour l’amour du foot et parce qu’il est pas parti comme il aurait dû."Thierry Henry souhaite voir Lionel Messi finir sa carrière à Barcelone "Pour l’amour du foot et parce qu’il est pas parti comme il aurait dû."🔵🔴 Thierry Henry souhaite voir Lionel Messi finir sa carrière à Barcelone❗️#PSGOL https://t.co/YPRD6JVD0Q

Henry told Amazon Prime after the game:

“It’s embarrassing to hear whistles from the Parc. You can’t whistle one of the best players on the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season [in Ligue 1].”

Henry also backed Messi to return to Barcelona in the summer.

“Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barcelona, in Europe.

“For the love of football, he should go back to Barcelona.”

As confirmed by Barcelona boss Xavi himself, the Blaugrana are currently in talks with Messi’s camp over a possible return to Camp Nou. La Pulga’s contract with PSG ends in June, and, according to sources, he is yet to greenlight an extension.

Poll : 0 votes