Lionel Messi appears to break silence on PSG exit with farewell message in now-deleted quotes

Lionel Messi seemingly gave his first comments on his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a now-deleted post from ESPN.

The Argentine icon is leaving the Parisians when his contract expires at the end of June. Messi has spent two seasons at the Parc des Princes and has won the Ligue 1 title twice.

Messi seemed to have broken his silence regarding his exit from PSG and expressed his gratitude for representing the French giants. However, these comments have since been deleted and there is no confirmation that this was stated. It read:

“I am very happy to have been able to represent PSG. I really enjoyed playing on this team and with such good players. I want to thank the club for a wonderful experience in Paris.”

The 35-year-old will be making his final appearance in Parisian colors when his side clash with Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes today (June 3). He will be looking to add to his tally of 21 goals and 20 assists in 40 games across competitions.

Lionel Messi will then turn his attention to deciding his next destination as speculation continues to grow over where he will end up. Barcelona are eager to secure his return to Camp Nou.

Blaugrana boss Xavi has said that Messi will make his decision but that the Catalan giants are ready to welcome him back. However, financial complications are still plaguing the La Liga giants and could scupper a reunion.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal have reportedly listed June 6 as the date they want to announce Messi's signing. That is if the Argentine icon puts pen to paper on a jaw-dropping €400 million per season offer.

Finally, Inter Miami are also in the race for Lionel Messi. The MLS franchise are reportedly looking to appoint his former Barca boss Gerardo Martino to entice the legendary forward.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier lauds Lionel Messi ahead of his final game for the club

Galtier heaps praise on Messi ahead of his last outing.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi's departure and stated that he was privileged to have coached the best player of all time. He said (via BBC Sport):

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football."

Messi will take to the Parc des Princes pitch for the final time as a Parisian player today. He has received frosty reception from PSG fans recently and Galtier hopes he receives a good reception on his last appearance for the club:

"This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."

Messi leaves the French giants as a two-time Ligue 1 champion. He has made 74 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists.

