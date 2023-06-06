Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka and more: Whoscored name Europe's team of the season

Lionel Messi and Bukayo Saka feature in WhoScored's European team of the season based on ratings by the statistical website.

The attacking duo are two of the biggest names to make the team amid their impressive campaigns at PSG and Arsenal respectively. Both were two of Europe's most successful attackers.

Lionel Messi bagged 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. He played a key role in helping guide PSG to a second consecutive Ligue 1 title. The Argentine icon finished the campaign with a WhoScored rating of 8.28, the second-lowest of his career which speaks volumes. He won the website's Man of the Match award 14 times, more than any other Ligue 1 player.

Meanwhile, Saka shined at Arsenal, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists. The English forward was instrumental in the Gunners' title challenge against Manchester City which eventually went the way of the Cityzens. He ranked third for most successful dribbles (63) and finished with a rating of 7.40.

Lionel Messi is joined by his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe in WhoScored's Team of the Season. The Frenchman put up remarkable numbers in a season full of issues for the Parisians. He scored 41 goals and contributed 10 assists in 43 games. He managed a rating of 7.80.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland surprisingly misses out but his teammate Kevin De Bruyne makes the team. The Belgian hit 10 goals and bagged 31 assists in 48 matches. He secured a rating of 7.58 and still has a Champions League final to play.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham joins De Bruyne in midfield with a rating of 7.58. His incredible campaign looks to have put him on the verge of joining Real Madrid. Napoli's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is in attack with the Georgian enjoying a superb debut season in Naples. He managed a rating of 7.43 and shined for Luciano Spalletti's Serie A title winners.

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier (7.41), Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard (7.17), Andrei Girotto (7.09), and Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro (7.27) make up the defense. Cadiz's Jeremias Ledesma (7.03) is selected in goal.

Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona after leaving PSG

Messi wants a reunion with the Blaugrana.

Lionel Messi had bid farewell to PSG after two seasons at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine icon arrived in Paris in 2021 when former club Barcelona could not afford a new contract for the legendary forward.

However, the Catalan giants are eager to seal Messi's return to the club this summer. It appears that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner also wants to head back to Camp Nou. His father Jorge has revealed that the 35-year-old is keen to do so, saying (via ESPN):

"Of course, he [Messi] would love to return to Barcelona. I would like it too. We will see."

Barca's pursuit of Lionel Messi is complicated by their financial issues. However, La Liga have given the Blaugrana approval to begin their transfer plans and that likely starts with trying to resign the Argentine.

However, he is also in the sights of Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal. The Middle Eastern club are reportedly willing to offer Messi €400 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in history.

