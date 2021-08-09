Lionel Messi's move to PSG could be blocked due to Financial Fair Play rules - Reports

It looks all but certain that Lionel Messi will join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer following a sad exit from FC Barcelona on Sunday. However, there could be a twist in the tale.

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, a complaint has been filed suggesting Lionel Messi's move to PSG should not go through due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The complaint was filed to the Court of Appeals by lawyer Dr. Juan Branco on behalf of members of Barcelona. According to Juan Branco's complaints, PSG's position in regards to FFP is worse than Barcelona's which should mean that the Ligue 1 side cannot afford to sign Lionel Messi. The complaint states:

"PSG's ratio with regards to Financial Fair Play is worse than Barcelona's. In 2019/20, 99 percent of PSG's income was used for salaries, whereas it was 54 percent for Barcelona."

The complaint has been sent with the hope of blocking Lionel Messi's move to PSG. The parties behind the complaint suggest that competition in club football has gone out of shape due to PSG's astronomical spending.

En nombre de socios del FC Barcelona, mi bufete ha preparado una queja ante la Commission Europea y demandas de suspension provisional ante justicia civil y administrativa en Francia para impedir que el Paris-Saint Germain firme a Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/Gksj8qYYvu — Juan Branco ✊ (@anatolium) August 8, 2021

PSG are prepared to offer a higher salary to Lionel Messi despite FFP constraints

Lionel Messi was ready to take a 50% reduction in his wages to sign a new deal with Barcelona. However, club president Joan Laporta cited FFP rules as the reason for not being able to afford Messi's new contract. Laporta said:

"We can’t register the contract of Leo Messi that was agreed because of Financial Fair Play rules. Unfortunately we have received an inheritance in which we have no margin with the salary current situation."

However, PSG are ready to offer Lionel Messi a healthy wage package despite already signing big names like Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi, adding to the already possessing of the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

This could be one of the reasons why Barcelona are trying to block PSG's attempts to sign Lionel Messi.

In the current market, only PSG and Manchester City are the teams who could afford Lionel Messi. However, Man City have just signed Jack Grealish for £100 million and are also interested in signing Harry Kane, which only leaves PSG who could realistically sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Barcelona president Laporta: “We can’t register the contract of Leo Messi that was agreed because of Financial Fair Play rules. Unfortunately we have received an inheritance in which we have no margin with the salary current situation”. 🔴 #Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2021

