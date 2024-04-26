Lionel Messi’s old comments on Phil Foden from 2020 resurface after Manchester City star equals former's record under Guardiola 

Lionel Messi's old comment about Phil Foden from 2020 has resurfaced on the internet, following the Manchester City star's performance opposite Brighton on Thursday night.

In 2020, Messi named his list of top 15 'youth on the rise' players as part of a Topps trading card campaign. The legend included Phil Foden in his list, claiming he is a 'huge talent' and will do 'amazing things' in football.

"He will do amazing things in the game. He has huge talent," Messi said.

Phil Foden has been one of the best players in Europe this season, having scored 24 goals and providing 10 assists under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. He scored two goals opposite Brighton in Manchester City's 4-0 win on Thursday night, bagging his 15th Premier League goal of the season.

After Foden's performance against Brighton, the Englishman became the third player aged 23 or younger to score 50 top-flight goals under Pep Guardiola. He joined the list after Lionel Messi and teammate Erling Haaland.

Phil Foden was inspired by Lionel Messi's training technique to improve his game

In 2022, ahead of his country England playing the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals against France, Phil Foden revealed how a training technique he saw Lionel Messi usw helped him improve his gameplay.

Speaking to the media, Foden said he once saw Lionel Messi and Dani Alves doing a two-touch drill up close while he was still an academy player. He recalled the time when City played Barcelona in the Champions League.

"I remember back in the academy and City played Barcelona [in the Champions League]. I remember Messi and Dani Alves doing it [two-touch] from a massive distance and didn't drop it once! That's the first time I'd seen anyone do it, and I took it into my own training." Foden said.

Foden further revealed that he practiced it multiple times over the years, it is 'not an easy technique.' The Man City youngster got better at it over the years.

"Over the years as I've practiced it, I've just got better and better at it. It's not easy, not an easy technique to get the pass right, and obviously your touch has got to be on point as well." Phil Foden said.

Speaking to FIFA21, Foden also called Lionel Messi his 'idol' and the 'most complete player' he has seen.

"Messi is the most complete player I've ever seen. He's one of the best if not the best in the world. His skills are fantastic. I have never played with him, and since I was little I consider him my idol."

The Englishman said if he could take one footballer fishing with him, he would choose the former Barcelona star and talk to him. It would be the 'best day of his life,' the youngster said.

Lionel Messi is also reportedly very fond of Foden. He reportedly frequently asked his former Argentina teammate Sergio Kun Aguero about Foden's development in Manchester City.