Lionel Messi to win 2021 Ballon d'Or next week: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi will win the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time in his career, according to Spanish journalist Sergio Gonzalez, who also confirms that the Argentine and his entourage have been informed of the same. The 34-year-old is set to get his hands on the prized accolade ahead of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, with the Pole missing out on the award in 2020 despite being one of the favorites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Messi's potential Ballon d'Or triumph could be one of the most iconic moments in football history, as he looks set to get his hands on the France Football showpiece for the first time in PSG colors. Having made his debut for Barcelona in 2004, the little magician lit up the Camp Nou with his brilliance and won the award six times during his stint with the club.

His latest Ballon d'Or triumph came in 2019, as he pipped Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to become the first player in history to win the award six times. However, if rumors are to be believed, Messi looks set to win it again next week, with Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, Jorginho and Cristiano Ronaldo set to be named in the top ten, amongst others.

In the summer of 2021, Messi sealed an unexpected move to PSG after Barcelona's unsuccessful attempt to tie him down to a contract extension due to La Liga's newly-introduced wage cap.

Winning 7th Ballon d'Or would be extraordinary, says Lionel Messi

Last month, Lionel Messi spoke candidly of his hopes of landing his seventh Ballon d'Or. In an official interview with Spanish publication Sport, the PSG forward said it would be a truly extraordinary achievement if he managed to win the award once again.

"If I’m honest, I don’t think so. My biggest prize was what I was able to achieve with the national team. After having fought and fought so much for that achievement, it was the best for all it cost. If the Ballon d'Or arrives it would be extraordinary for what it would mean winning one more. The seventh would be crazy. If not, nothing happens."

The winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or is officially set to be announced on the 29th of November. Will Lionel Messi win it for a record-extending seventh time, or will he be pipped to the award by someone else? Only time will tell.

