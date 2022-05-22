"Looking fairly inevitable" - Kevin Phillips tips 25-year-old to swap Manchester United for Premier League club

Former Premier League striker expects Dean Henderson to join Newcastle United from Manchester United in the summer.

Henderson has found playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford this season, managing just three appearances across all competitions. He has thus been linked with a move away from the club in recent days.

Newcastle, who attempted to sign him on a loan deal in January, remain interested in acquiring his services. The Manchester Evening News claimed last week that the Magpies are considering a £40 million move for the goalkeeper.

Henderson was reportedly in Newcastle for talks during the week, with negotiations over a loan deal also said to have taken place. The 25-year-old is edging closer to a move to St. James' Park, as per the Manchester Evening News.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson is close to signing for Newcastle on loan with a permanent move not ruled out yet, according to @samuelluckhurst Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson is close to signing for Newcastle on loan with a permanent move not ruled out yet, according to @samuelluckhurst https://t.co/ZIBiFrMyjp

Phillips has now claimed that a transfer to Newcastle is now looking inevitable for Henderson. The former Sunderland frontman is also of the view that £40 million is a fair price for the Manchester United goalkeeper, considering his age and ability. He told Football Insider:

“£40 million nowadays is nothing, certainly for Newcastle. Considering where he [Henderson] has been, his age, he’s capped by England – it’s a great price. You’re getting a goalkeeper you know will be around for a long time, and they’ll certainly get their money’s worth. A deal is looking fairly inevitable at this point.”

Henderson has a contract with the Red Devils until the end of the 2024-25 season. However, he could soon be on his way to Newcastle in search of regular playing time.

Newcastle not close to signing Manchester United's Dean Henderson

Henderson is now widely expected to seal a move to Newcastle soon. However, Luke Edwards of The Daily Telegraph claimed on Friday that the Magpies are not close to signing the goalkeeper from Manchester United, contrary to claims. He wrote on Twitter:

"Newcastle will not be signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson anytime soon."

Luke Edwards @LukeEdwardsTele #nufc will not be signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson anytime soon #nufc will not be signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson anytime soon

Newcastle manager Howe also rubbished claims that the Tyneside-based club are on the verge of signing Henderson in his recent press conference. Asked about the goalkeeper's proposed move to St. James' Park, the Englishman insisted that the Magpies are not close to signing anybody. He said:

"We’re not close to signing anybody at this moment at time. We’re not at any advanced stage with that."

It thus remains to be seen where the future lies for Henderson.

