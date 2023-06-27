Louis Saha claims four PL clubs will finish above Arsenal in the league next season

Louis Saha reckons Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea will finish above Arsenal in the Premier League next season.

The Gunners were impressive this past season, mounting a credible title challenge. However, they fell five points short, losing out to eventual champions City by five points.

Arsenal weren't expected to be in the title picture heading into last season, with many expecting a top-four pursuit. However, Saha doesn't think the Gunners will even finish in the UEFA Champions League qualifying places next time around. He told Betfred when touching on who he expects to challenge for the title:

"Everybody will probably say Arsenal because of what they did last season, but even if they make some good signings this summer, I’ll still be surprised if they finish ahead of Man City, Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea next season."

The north London giants held an eight-point lead over Pep Guardiola's treble winners in January. However, the wheels fell off in April when they were held to three consecutive draws (West Ham 2-2, Liverpool 2-2, Southampton 3-3).

Arteta's men then suffered a 4-1 defeat to City at the Etihad which turned out to be the title decider. However, the Spanish coach seems intent on challenging once again.

Arsenal are being linked with a host of players including West Ham United captain Declan Rice. The Gunners have had two bids worth up to £90 million rejected thus far. They are reportedly set to lodge a third offer but are rivaled by City for his signature. The Premier League champions have also had a bid rejected.

Meanwhile, Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz looks to be all but confirmed. He has already been spotted in Gunners' colors ahead of an anticipated £65 million move.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also being heavily linked with a move to the Emirates. The Dutchman is snubbing interest from Bayern Munich as he wants to join Arteta's side.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding considering Besiktas move

Holding could depart on loan this summer.

According to The Express, Arsenal defender Rob Holding is mulling over a potential loan move to Besiktas.

The 27-year-old has reportedly held talks with the Turkish giants over a loan. It comes in the midst of Arteta's pursuit of Ajax defender Timber with the Englishman staring at a likely bit-part role next season.

Holding did make 24 appearances across competitions this past season. However, this was mostly down to William Saliba's long-term injury that saw him come in as a replacement.

The Gunners center-back has just a year remaining on his contract. He is seemingly fighting for his future at the Emirates and a loan could help him get game time. SPL champions Celtic have also reportedly shown interest but Besiktas are frontrunners.

