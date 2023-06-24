22-year-old star linked with Bayern Munich move has verbal agreement with Arsenal - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly close to sealing the signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that the Gunners are on the verge of completing a deal for the Dutchman. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich had been touted as potential suitors but they are not involved at this stage.

Timber wants to join Arsenal, and a verbal agreement has reportedly been completed. All that awaits is a second offer from Mikel Arteta's side with a fee of €40-45 million plus add-ons thought to be agreeable for both clubs.

The Ajax defender was in fine form this past season. He featured 47 times across competitions, helping his side keep 15 clean sheets. The Dutch international also chipped in with two goals and provided as many assists.

Timber is the profile of defender that Arteta desires, as he's comfortable with the ball. His stock has grown in Eredivisie, and he now looks set to seal 'his dream' move to Arsenal. The Dutch international was eyed by Bayern but has his heart set on the Gunners.

The 22-year-old has two years left on his contract with Ajax, but he admitted in April that a move away was on the horizon, telling the Dutch outlet De Telegraaf:

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest, and I have made agreements with Ajax.

"Last year Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, I did that with love, and after the season, we will review the situation."

The Gunners have got to work in this transfer window following their second-place finish in the league last season. The north Londoners are also in pursuit of West Ham United captain Declan Rice. It's clear that Arteta is looking to mount another title challenge next season.

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun is wanted by West Ham United

West Ham are showing interest in Arsenal's Balogun (not in pic).

While Rice may be heading to Arsenal this summer, the Hammers want to lure Folarin Balogun to the London Stadium.

According to Football Transfers, the Hammers have made Balogun a priority signing this summer. The young forward spent last season on loan in Ligue 1 with Stade Reims.

The 21-year-old's future is unclear, as he hasn't been given any assurances about his game time next season. He impressed at Reims, bagging 21 goals in 37 league games. He finished joint-fourth in the goalscoring charts.

West Ham boss David Moyes has identified a need for a new striker at the London Stadium. Gianluca Scamacca looks likely to be heading back to Serie A. Balogun has two years left in his contract at the Emirates. It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be willing to sell him.

