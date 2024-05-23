Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr react hilariously to Lionel Messi's latest social media post

Lionel Messi's teammate Luis Suarez and former teammate Neymar Jr have reacted to his latest Instagram post. On Wednesday (May 22), Messi shared a picture of himself with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his friends were quick to react.

Speaking in the comments, El Pistolero wrote, "Que buena foto che! Que bien sacada está," which translates to, "What a great photo, man! How well taken it is!" Neymar joined in the banter, writing, "que estilo, no?" which translates to "[Lucho], what a style, right?"

While the comments seem to be a sort of inside joke between the three, it appears that Suarez and Ney were jokingly teasing Messi about his "style" in the photo. Leo can be seen wearing a beige shirt and three-fourths with a white t-shirt, accompanied by sunglasses.

An X user also speculated that the Inter Miami striker probably took the photo of Lionel Messi and Antonella. Therefore, he jokingly remarked about how well it was taken. Neymar may have understood the reference and joined it.

"It seems Suarez has taken the photo," the user wrote on X.

Messi, Neymar and Suarez have been friends for a long time since they both played together at Barcelona between 2014 to 2017.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Suarez together formed one of the greatest attacking trio of all time at Barcelona

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Suarez together formed the greatest attacking trio of all time at Barcelona, popularly known as MSN. In the 2014-15 season, the trio became key behind Barcelona winning their second continental treble, with the UEFA Champions League, the La Liga and the Copa Del Rey.

Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and spent four seasons with the Blaugrana between 2013 to 2017. In his 186 appearances for Barca across all competitions, the Brazilian scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists. He left the club in 2017 to join Paris St-Germain.

The Uruguayan striker joined Lionel Messi and Neymar at Barcelona in 2014 from Liverpool and stayed at the club until 2020. In 283 appearances for the Blaugrana across all competitions, Suarez scored 195 times and assisted 113 more. He left the club in 2020 to join Atletico Madrid.

Additionally, Lionel Messi reunited with the Brazilian once again when he joined PSG in 2021. The two played together at PSG between 2021 to 2023. In 206 matches together, Lionel Messi has 67 joint goal participations with Neymar.

Messi also reunited with El Pistolero recently in the summer of 2023 when the latter joined the MLS club Inter Miami. Leo has shared the pitch with the Uruguayan striker 270 times across teams and competitions and they have 108 joint goal participations.