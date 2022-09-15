Manchester United looking to sign PSG target to replace David de Gea in 2023: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Jan Oblak as a replacement for David de Gea in 2023.

Erik ten Hag opted to keep De Gea as his No. 1 choice goalkeeper for the season, despite the Spaniard's issues with ball distribution from the back.

He recently explained to the club's media the reason behind backing De Gea:

"That is clear - his experience helps us a lot, He organises and he leads the back four. It's really important to give the team the right mentality and the attitude to win games."

That said, the Dutch tactician might look elsewhere at the start of next season for his No. 1 choice goalkeeper. Ten Hag's first choice is understood to be Jan Oblak.

The Slovene is currently paid €9 million per year by Atletico Madrid. However, both clubs interested might have to double that sum in a bid to launch the player.

De Gea joined the Red Devils back in 2011 and has since made 494 appearances for the club. However, he is not the best distributor with the ball at his feet, a requirement the goalkeeper needs to possess for Ten Hag's system.

The Manchester United shot-stopper has fallen down the pecking order for the Spanish national team for that reason. Luis Enrique has preferred Athletic Bilbao custodian Unai Simon as his No. 1 choice for over a year.

Oblak, meanwhile, has been an integral part of Atletico Madrid since joining the club in 2014. He has made 359 appearances for Diego Semione's team.

Manchester United are set to take on FC Sheriff in the Europa League

Manchester United are set to take on FC Sheriff in their second game of the UEFA Europa League group stages. The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad in the opening fixture of the tournament.

While FC Sheriff are not a marquee name like United, they are the defending Moldovan champions and were part of the UEFA Champions League last season.

They beat the likes of Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2021-22 season. Hence, United will have a tough task on their hands. A win would mark their first points of this season's tournament.

