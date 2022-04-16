Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag sanctions Cristiano Ronaldo exit; Red Devils urged not to sign RB Leipzig star, and more - 15 April 2022

Manchester United face Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League. The Red Devils are seventh in the league, while their opponents are 20th.

Meanwhile, interim manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly sanctioned the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been urged by Paul Robinson not to sign a RB Leipzig star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 15th April 2022:

Erik ten Hag sanctions Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Cristiano Ronaldo could be allowed to leave this summer.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly sanctioned the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Daily Star. The Ajax boss is all set to take charge at Old Trafford this summer, and changes are expected in the squad. The Portuguese is reportedly among the players set to face the sack.

Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils last summer after cutting ties with Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to roll back the years and guide the Premier League giants back to glory.

Unfortunately, the 37-year-old has failed to inspire the club, despite top-scoring with 18 goals across competitions. He has scored just four times in his last 13 outings and has been in and out of the starting XI.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Erik ten Hag will turn his back on Cristiano Ronaldo when he becomes the new #mufc manager. He has given the green light for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford after making it clear he will not figure in his long-term plans here. [ @CrossyDailyStar 🗞 Erik ten Hag will turn his back on Cristiano Ronaldo when he becomes the new #mufc manager. He has given the green light for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford after making it clear he will not figure in his long-term plans here. [@CrossyDailyStar]

Ronaldo has struggled to come to terms with interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s tactics, while his goalscoring return has also taken a hit this season. The Portuguese is tied to United till the summer of 2023, with the option of an additional year. However, he could leave after just one season in his second spell at the club.

Ten Hag has reportedly informed the Red Devils hierarchy that Ronaldo does not feature in his plans. The Dutch manager is wary of the Portuguese’s age and status at the club. Ten Hag is convinced that the 37-year-old might not suit his tactics. As such, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner looks all set to leave Old Trafford for the second time.

Manchester United urged not to sign Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku (left) is enjoying a fruitful season so far.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has warned Manchester United against signing Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman has been on fire for RB Leipzig this season, and Rangnick is reportedly a fan of the player.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Nkunku’s arrival could hinder the development of Anthony Elanga.

“That’s the thing. Man United have to make sure they’re bringing in better players. When you’ve got youngsters like Elanga, there’s no point bringing in a player of equal ability or lesser ability. You have to give these players the chance. I certainly wouldn’t be bringing Nkunku in if it was going to stop the development of Elanga,” said Robinson.

Nkunku has amassed 30 goals in 43 games across competitions for Leipzig this season. He's contracted with the Bundesliga club till 2024.

Nemanja Matic announces Old Trafford departure this summer

Nemanja Matic has failed to nail down a regular place in the starting XI this season.

Nemanja Matic has announced that he will leave Old Trafford this summer, Manchester United have confirmed. The Serbian midfielder has struggled for game time under Rangnick this season.

Announcing his decision via social media, Matic said that it has been an honor to represent the Red Devils. He wrote:

“After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision. It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support. I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my teammates finish as strongly as possible."

Since arriving from Chelsea in 2017, Matic has made 183 appearances across competitions for United.

