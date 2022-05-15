Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi doesn't want Cristiano Ronaldo as Kylian Mbappe replacement; Erik ten Hag interested in Chelsea midfielder, and more - 15 May 2022

Manchester United remain sixth in the Premier League table with one game left in the season. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick needs three points against Crystal Palace on Sunday to confirm his team’s participation in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi doesn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Elsewhere, incoming United manaer Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in a Chelsea midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 15 May 2022:

Lionel Messi doesn't want Cristiano Ronaldo as Kylian Mbappe replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo could be off to PSG this summer.

Lionel Messi doesn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG, according to El Nacional. The French forward is all set to leave the Parc des Princes this summer once his current contract expires. The Parisians are desperate to keep the player at the club but are laying down contingency plans for his departure.

The Ligue 1 giants have already drawn up a list of possible replacements and have their eyes on Ronaldo. The 37-year-old’s future at Manchester United is up in the air, especially with the Red Devils failing to secure UEFA Champions League football. The arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag has also put the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s place in the team under doubt.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I know that he has done a fantastic job at Ajax, he is an experienced coach, but we have to give him time”. Cristiano Ronaldo on ten Hag era: “We are all happy and excited, not only as players but as fans as well. We have to believe that next year we can win titles”.“I know that he has done a fantastic job at Ajax, he is an experienced coach, but we have to give him time”. Cristiano Ronaldo on ten Hag era: “We are all happy and excited, not only as players but as fans as well. We have to believe that next year we can win titles”. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC“I know that he has done a fantastic job at Ajax, he is an experienced coach, but we have to give him time”. https://t.co/fJ843FuAvL

PSG want to become the first team to host both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo together. However, the Argentinean is averse to the project. The 34-year-old is displeased with the club’s desire to offload both Angel Di Maria and Neymar this summer. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner enjoys a superb understanding with the duo.

Messi is unimpressed by the Parisian hierarchy’s decision to replace two of his allies with a player he doesn’t share a close bond with. Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to leave Manchester United and make a move to Paris. However, the Argentinean feels the move could be more business oriented. The 34-year-old could even consider his future in Paris should the move go through.

Erik ten Hag interested in N’Golo Kante

Erik ten Hag has his eyes on N’Golo Kante.

Erik ten Hag wants N’Golo Kante at Old Trafford ahead of the new season, according to The Mirror. The Dutch manager is all set to take charge of Manchester United this summer. Ten Hag is likely to oversee a squad overhaul in preparation for the upcoming season. He wants Kante to be one of his first signings.

The French midfielder has an outstanding track record in the Premier League. However, the 31-year-old could be deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea this summer, especially with his current contract set to expire in 2023.

Ten Hag believes Kante could be a vital cog in his midfield. The Red Devils are convinced that they can prise the Frenchman away from the Blues.

Danny Mills send Frenkie de Jong warning to Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills has warned that Frenkie de Jong could struggle in the Premier League. The Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United ahead of the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“…then there is also the financial situation of the club and it has to be decided. I'm not talking about Frenkie, in general”. Barça manager Xavi on Manchester United and Frenkie de Jong: “I have said many times that Frenkie is very important. He’s key player”.“…then there is also the financial situation of the club and it has to be decided. I'm not talking about Frenkie, in general”. #MUFC Barça manager Xavi on Manchester United and Frenkie de Jong: “I have said many times that Frenkie is very important. He’s key player”. 🚨 #FCB“…then there is also the financial situation of the club and it has to be decided. I'm not talking about Frenkie, in general”. #MUFC https://t.co/dibtbSaNx8

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that De Jong's arrival could turn out to be a repeat of the Donny van de Beek situation.

“It’s never easy stepping into the Premier League, no matter how good you are. Especially if you’re coming from a few years at Barcelona after being in the Dutch league. You look at Haaland, but he’s different. He’s a physical specimen, sensational. He’s going to have no issue whatsoever dealing with the pace and power of the game,” said Mills.

He continued:

“At Man United, you’ve got some players coming back. I would expect they want Donny van de Beek back because there are links there. Man United will have options. All managers like to go back to a player they know and have worked with. In an important area like midfield, you want consistency and reliability. If that means going to get a player you’ve worked with previously, we’ve seen it time and time again, it’s often the best way."

