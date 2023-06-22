Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils ask Harry Kane to put transfer request; club leading Axel Disasi race, and more - June 22, 2023

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad to build on a stellar season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager won the EFL Cup, reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the league in the recently concluded season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils want Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to submit a transfer request to facilitate a move to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are leading the race to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 22, 2023:

Manchester United ask Harry Kane to put transfer request

Harry Kane’s future remains up in the air.

Manchester United have asked Harry Kane to submit a transfer request to facilitate a move this summer, according to The US Sun.

The Red Devils are looking for a new striker this year and are long-term admirers of the Englishman. Ten Hag has seen his team struggle in front of goal in the recently concluded season and wants to sort the issue immediately.

The Dutch manager has set his sights on Kane, who has consistently been one of the finest strikers in the Premier League. The 29-year-old enters the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur next month but hasn’t signed an extension yet. His situation has drawn interest from clubs across Europe.

Manchester United have been in touch with Tottenham to enquire about the possibilities of a move this summer. However, they have been told that Kane is not for sale. The situation has left a bad taste in the mouth, and the Red Devils have now altered their strategy in their pursuit of the English striker.

The Premier League giants have urged the 29-year-old to submit a transfer request or at least issue a statement about his desire to move to Old Trafford. Manchester United are ready to pay £80 million for Kane, but he's valued at £100 million by Spurs.

Red Devils leading Axel Disasi race

Axel Disasi could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Axel Disasi, according to RMC Sport.

Ten Hag wants to reinforce his backline over the summer and has identified Disasi as a candidate for the job. The Dutch manager is also interested in Napoli’s Kim Min-jae, but Bayern Munich’s entry in the race has forced them to take counter measures.

Disasi has emerged as a suitable alternative, and the Red Devils are leading the race for the Frenchman's services. The Premier League giant are expected to step up their interest in the 25-year-old in the coming days. The Frenchman’s contract with Monaco runs till 2025, and he's likely to cost around €40 million.

Manchester United advised against going overboard for Mason Mount

Mason Mount (centre) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Manchester United shouldn’t break the bank for Mason Mount. The English midfielder is a target for the Red Devils this summer. Mount’s contract with Chelsea expires in a year, but he hasn’t signed an extension.

Ten Hag is attempting to bring the 24-year-old to Old Trafford as he looks to improve his options in midfield. Manchester United are already locked in talks with the Blues to facilitate a deal. The London giants have knocked back two offers from the Red Devils for their prized asset, though.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Mount isn’t worth more than £40 million.

“I’d honestly say he’s worth £40million maximum. If Chelsea ask for much more than that, I think Man United should put the phone down – because they aren’t being serious.

"Mount has been out of form; his stats aren’t great. Chelsea don’t want to give him a new contract, so surely it suits them to sell him?” said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“Man United should pull out if they can’t get something sorted, and that leaves Chelsea stuck with a player who is going to be available for free. I think Chelsea will have to stop being stubborn later in this window.

"£40m is about right, but even that is a lot of money for someone who has been out of form.”

Manchester United have already offered £50 million for Mount but have failed to convince Chelsea.

