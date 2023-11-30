Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils monitoring Timo Werner; Raphael Varane not desperate to leave, and more - November 30, 2023

Manchester United’s chances of progressing to the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League hang by a thread following their 3-3 draw at Galatasaray on Wednesday (November 29). Despite Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay finding the back of the net, the Red Devils failed to secure all three points at RAMS Park.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are keeping a close watch on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. Elsewhere, centre-back Raphael Varane is not pushing to leave Old Trafford at the moment.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 30, 2023:

Manchester United monitoring Timo Werner

Timo Werner has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Timo Werner, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The German forward remains unsettled at RB Leipzig and could be on the move in January. The 27-year-old has two goals and one assist in 13 games across competitions this season, starting four times.

The Red Devils have struggled in the final third this season and are eyeing reinforcements. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano sid that the club’s interest in Werner is at a nascent stage at the moment.

“The situation is less clear with Timo Werner, despite my understanding being that United have asked to be kept informed on his situation, as it’s possible he could leave RB Leipzig this January after becoming unhappy at the club,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There’s still nothing advanced at this stage, and, again, the new director at Old Trafford will be key to seeing how this deal progresses, or if they pursue it at all.”

Werner has experience of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea, but his time at Stamford Bridge was largely forgettable, netting 23 times in 89 games across competitions.

Raphael Varane not desperate to leave

Raphael Varane remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane is not desperate to leave Manchester United in the winter, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender has dropped down the pecking order this season at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag preferring to use Harry Maguire ahead of him. Ben Jacobs talked about interest in the player from Saudi Arabia, while Bayern Munich have also been mentioned as a suitor by Bild.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils are yet to receive a formal approach for Varane.

"The situation could be different, but, from what I'm hearing, Varane is not desperate to leave. Also, Manchester United have not received any formal approaches or proposals. It's a case of it being (in) the very early stages,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“If something important comes up in the next weeks, leaving could be a possibility. But it's not guaranteed that Raphael Varane will leave in January, so it could be a possibility, for example, to leave in the summer."

The 30-year-old has 12 appearances for the Premier League giants this season. starting seven times.

Red Devils willing to trust Andre Onana

Andre Onana has struggled to impress at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are willing to trust Andre Onana, despite his recent poor form, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper was culpable for all three goals against Galatasaray on Wednesday and has conceded 33 goals in 20 games across competitions this season. The Red Devils reportedly paid Inter Milan £47.2 million for the 27-year-old this summer, but he has failed to live up to expectations.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano backed Onana to prove his worth at Old Trafford.

“Another hugely disappointing night for Manchester United in the Champions League, as they led 2-0, and later 3-1, but drew 3-3 away to Galatasaray yesterday evening, with Andre Onana again in the spotlight after arguably being at fault for all three of Galatasaray’s goals,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I’ve said before that my understanding is Man United will continue to show faith in Onana, continue to protect the player, and personally I’m still convinced he will have a good future at the club, even if he’s not had the best start.”

Romano added that Onana is lacking from confidence and believes he will eventually find his feet at the club.

“He’s an important goalkeeper, as he showed with some excellent performances during his time at Inter Milan – he just needs lot of confidence to perform at top level. He needs to feel important for the team. It will take some time, but I remain convinced about his value,” wrote Romano.

Onana replaced David de Gea in Ten Hag’s team but hasn't looked like an upgrade on the Spaniard.