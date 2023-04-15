Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Kolo Muani setback; club eyeing Axel Disasi, and more - April 14, 2023

Manchester United suffered a setback against Sevilla on Thursday (April 13) in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. A Marcel Sabitzer brace helped Erik ten Hag’s side cruise to a 2-0 lead, only for own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire to force a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Axel Disasi. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 14, 2023:

Manchester United suffer Kolo Muani setback

Kolo Muani (right) could end up staying in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Kolo Muani. According to Sport 1 via ManUtd News, Bayern Munich are now leading the race to sign the French forward.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, scoring 19 goals and setting up 14 in 38 games across competitions. The Red Devils are already hot on his heels as they look to strengthen their options in attack ahead of the new season.

However, Bayern have sped up their negotiations with Frankfurt regarding a move after their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in midweek in the UEFA Champions League. The Bavarians reckon that reinforcements in attack are the need of the hour and want Kolo Muani to join them at the end of the season. Bayern are yet to sign a replacement for striker Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona last summer.

Kolo Muani has emerged as an option but is likely to cost a fortune, as he's tied to Frankfurt till 2027. Manchester United are also monitoring the player with interest, but manager Erik ten Hag has other alternatives like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen on his wishlist.

Red Devils eyeing Axel Disasi

Axel Disasi is not short of options this summer.

Manchester United are interested in Axel Disasi, according to 90 Min. The Red Devils are looking to shore up their defence at the end of the season.

Harry Maguire is likely to leave, while Victor Lindelof’s future is also up in the air. Ten Hag could address the issue by roping in Desasi. The 25-year-old has been impressive with AS Monaco but could leave the club amid strong interest from the Premier League.

Apart from Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are also eyeing the Frenchman. All three clubs have sent scouts to monitor the player, who has appeared 41 times across competitions this season, helping register nine clean sheets. However, the interest in the player is still in the preliminary stage, and it's not clear if it would lead to a concrete bid.

Bruno Fernandes keeps faith on teammates ahead of Europe League second leg

Bruno Fernandes (in pic) has been an omnipresent figure for Ten Hag this season.

Bruno Fernandes reckons Manchester United have enough quality in the squad to deal with his absence in the Europa League quarterfinals second leg.

The Portuguese midfielder is suspended for next week’s game after picking up a yellow card on Thursday. The 28-year-old has been indispensable for the Red Devils this season and could be a big miss in the second leg.

However, speaking after the disappointing draw in midweek, Fernandes said that his teammates will rise to the occasion.

“We have great qualities in the team (and players) that are ready to do their job. Everyone that has not been playing a lot wants to play, and if some of those players will not be there – in my case I will not be there – they will have the chance to show themselves, and we all believe that the group has great qualities to go there and win the game, whoever plays in the first XI or not,” said Fernandes.

He added:

“We conceded two goals in the last few minutes, and we give, a little bit, the game away. But we still have another game to play, and the game is still open. It's like a 0-0 because now the goals away from home don't count, so we have to go there and do our job again.”

The Portuguese has appeared 48 times across competitions this season for Manchester United, amassing ten goals and 13 assists.

