Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel backed for Red Devils job; Jadon Sancho unlikely to stay at Dortmund, and more - March 4, 2024

Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (March 3) in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford had given his team the lead in the first half, but it proved to be a mere consolation.

Meanwhile, outgoing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has been backed to take over at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, United attacker Jadon Sancho is unlikely to make his stay at Borussia Dortmund permanent.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 4, 2024.

Thomas Tuchel backed for Manchester United job

Thomas Tuchel could be an option to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel could be relishing the opportunity to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Dutch manager is under pressure at Manchester United, and Sunday's defeat to Manchester City has only exacerbated matters. With INEOS taking charge of footballing matters at the club, multiple changes are expected in the days ahead.

Jacobs, though, told GIVEMESPORT that Ten Hag's job is not on the line yet.

"That's why I think that we're hearing a lot of names because there's a new drive from Manchester United to put in place a football structure that's going to be long-term and future-proof.

"Even if you're happy with your manager, as Brighton would argue with De Zerbi, you still, to some extent, need a succession plan," said Jacobs.

He added:

"And I think this is why we're seeing a lot of names ranging from Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann, all the way through to somebody like Zidane. The reality of the situation is that at the moment anyway, the job is still ten Hag's to lose."

Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season and apparently wants to return to football management immediately. Jacobs pointed out that the German manager has a point to prove in England after a dismal end to his Chelsea tenure.

"If a change is made, then I think it is true to my knowledge that Tuchel would relish the opportunity working to be considered, because he thinks that he's got something to prove in England, and has said on record that he's disappointed by the manner of his Chelsea departure.

"Tuchel has felt during his time in Germany that he's kind of underappreciated," said Jacobs.

Tuchel helped the Blues win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Jadon Sancho unlikely to stay at Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford remains unclear.

Jadon Sancho is unlikely to make his stay at Borussia Dortmund permanent, according to club sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

The English forward rejoined the Bundesliga side on loan this winter following a public fallout with Ten Hag at Manchester United. With his future at Old Trafford all but over, Sancho has been backed to permanently stay at the Signal Iduna Park.

However, speaking to German TV channel Sport1, Kehl said that the finances of such a move could be beyond Dortmund.

"In the end, it will take money, a lot of money. Definitely more than we have at the moment. We got over 80 million euros for Jadon.

"Manchester United will, of course, have an interest in either taking him back in the summer or selling him again in a deal that makes sense for them. Whether that also makes sense for us will be the next topic,” said Kehl.

Sancho has two assists in eight outings across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season.

Cody Gakpo opens up on failed Old Trafford move

Cody Gakpo has gone from strength to strength at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo has admitted that he was in talks with Manchester United in the summer of 2022 regarding a move.

The Dutch forward eventually joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and has done well. This season, Gakpo has registered 11 goals and set up five in 38 outings across competitions.

The 24-year-old told Sky Sports that arriving at Anfield was the best decision for him.

"It was the summer before. I was in contact with the club and the manager – he’s Dutch, so I spoke to him too. In the end it was nothing. That was everything, and, during the winter, Liverpool came. It was the best decision for me," said Gakpo.

Ten Hag opted to sign Antony in a big-money move from Ajax in 2022 instead of Gakpo but has perhaps lived to rue that decision.