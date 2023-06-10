Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Victor Lindelof likely to stay; club planning Kim Min-jae talks, and more - June 10, 2023

Manchester United are eager to upgrade their squad this summer to help continue the recent improvements under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has helped the club win the EFL Cup, reach the FA Cup finals and finish third in the league.

Meanwhile, defender Victor Lindelof is untouchable at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning a new round of negotiations with Napoli defender Kim Min-jae’s entourage.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 10, 2023:

Victor Lindelof likely to stay

Victor Lindelof is likely to be a part of the first team squad next season.

Victor Lindelof is an integral part of Manchester United's plans for the future, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Swedish defender has dropped down the pecking order this season at Old Trafford, following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez. The player has been linked with a move away from the club recently, with multiple suitors monitoring him closely.

Eintracht were never in concrete talks with Man United. Atlético and Inter were keen on signing him but no chance. Erik ten Hag has never changed position on Victor Lindelöf — he's untouchable. Same message sent to Atlético & Inter last January still valid now.

Lindelof was a target for Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in January, but they were informed that the player was not for sale.

Ten Hag’s stance on the Swede hasn’t changed since and wants the player to stay. Lindelof stepped up in the absence due to injury of Martinez in the final weeks of the season and did quite well.

Manchester United planning Kim Min-jae talks

Kim Min-jae is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning a new round of talks with Kim Min-jae’s entourage regarding a move this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Napoli defender is a sought-after player this summer following his impressive run with the Serie A side. The Red Devils have a settled backline this summer, but Raphael Varane’s injury woes is a cause of concern. With Harry Maguire linked with a move away, Kim’s proposed arrival could be a godsent for them.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said that the Premier League giants will try to close the deal in the coming days.

“There is a new round of meetings scheduled already in the coming days in which Manchester United will try and finalise and reach a full agreement on personal terms.

"Then in early July, the English club already planned to pay to Napoli to the release clause of €60m valid for 15 days to bring in the Korean player, followed also by Liverpool and Tottenham, to the Premier League,” said Galetti.

Kim joined the Serie A giants last summer.

Red Devils prioritising Mason Mount move

Mason Mount is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are prioritising a move for Mason Mount, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder enters the final year of his contract with Chelsea next month. The Blues remain keen to keep him at the club but have failed to reach an agreement. The London giants are likely to offload him if he continues to stall a contract amid interest from the Red Devils.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Manchester United will attempt to seal the deal for under £60 million.

“This is a high priority for Erik ten Hag, but Manchester United are adamant that they need to be disciplined with Mount, they need to try and get him for under £60m and that, as I've said before, is because Manchester United's transfer policy is restricted.

"And if they are to bring in a couple of early players, then they're going to have to try and distribute their budget to allow that to happen rather than using it all up on one player,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"And this is the frustration of Manchester United's early part of the summer. Even with Champions League football, which will increase the budget, the financial fair play cycle that they are in and the ownership uncertainty are still going to make it relatively difficult for Manchester United to move comparative to some of their rivals."

Mount’s arrival would immediately improve Ten Hag’s midfield.

