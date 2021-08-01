Massimiliano Allegri shuts down rumors linking Barcelona star to Juventus after praising 30-year-old's new role

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri recently praised Aaron Ramsey's performance as a defensive midfielder. This has potentially shut down rumors linking Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic with a return to Turin.

Juventus played Serie B side Monza in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (July 31) which saw them record a comfortable 2-1 win. After the game, Allegri praised Ramsey's new role in a 4-3-3 formation, sitting in front of the defense. The Italian coach has also shut down rumors linking Miralem Pjanic with a move away from Barcelona. Allegri said:

“I don’t know about that. The club takes care of the transfer market, we talk every day. Ramsey played very, very well in front of the defence and I think in that role he can really become an important player."

I salute Mire (Pjanic), because we spent four years together with great victories. He is a Barcelona player now, we have talented players, and I think if Ramsey can be convinced to play in front of the defence, he can really do well there. He already can see passing channels, has a good sense of the geometry of the field and can also rest on the ball more than he does upfront.”

Due to Barcelona's bleak finances, the club wanted to sell fringe players like Miralem Pjanic. However, with Juventus shutting their doors, the Catalan giants will now have to find another suitor for their 31-year-old Bosnian international.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

🇮🇹 🗣 Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus coach) "I salute Pjanic, because we spent four years together with great victories. He is a Barcelona player now. I think if Ramsey can be convinced to play in front of the defense, he can really do well there." [mediaset] — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) August 1, 2021

Juventus play Barcelona next in the Joan Gamper Trophy

Juventus will travel to the Nou Camp to play Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy. Speaking ahead of their tie against the Catalan giants, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala will return alongside the rest of the squad. Allegri said:

“Ronaldo arrived with enthusiasm, like everyone. Dybala has a muscular problem on his left foot, so the stronger one. He should be at our disposal against Barcelona along with everyone else, who should come on Monday. At that point, we’ll have 20 days together to prepare the season.”

The Joan Gamper Trophy is an annual pre-season game organized by FC Barcelona ahead of their La Liga campaign. Juventus have won this trophy before, back in 2005.

✅| OFFICIAL | Barça to play Joan Gamper Trophy at Estadi Johan Cruyff



Catalan government allows stadium to open for games with Juventus with the capacity limited to 3,000 spectators pic.twitter.com/ePd3InksAK — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 29, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Ranking the 5 best managers in the Premier League right now

Edited by Anantaajith Ra