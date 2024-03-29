"Massive game for both teams" - Mikel Arteta details importance on Arsenal's PL clash against Manchester City

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal return to action in the Premier League after the international break on Sunday, March 31. They have their sights set on the crucial clash with Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

Just one point separates the two teams in the standings as Arsenal sit top with 64 points while Manchester City are third with 63. The Gunners' coach detailed how important this game is for both powerhouses, who are fighting with Liverpool (64 points) for the title.

"It’s a massive game for both teams. It will give us a huge boost again if we go there and win it. Still there is a long way after to make the ground to win it," Mikel Arteta told media ahead of Sunday's game, via Football London.

The Gunners have won their last eight games in the Premier League, but a loss at Etihad will hurt their title chances. At the same time, they want to put an end to their poor performance against the Cityzens in Manchester. They have lost by an aggregate score of 14-1 in their last five games there.

Mikel Arteta praises Pep Guardiola; calls him the 'best coach in the world'

Mikel Arteta is preparing for another clash with his good friend, Pep Guardiola, as Arsenal will visit Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City. The Gunners' boss had high praise for the Cityzens' manager, calling him the 'best coach in the world'.

"My admiration and what I feel for him certainly hasn’t. In my opinion he’s the best coach in the world by a mile and he’s one of the nicest people that I’ve met in football. Certainly he’s one of the ones that I’ve had the most fun and laughter working with. That’s going to stay there forever. It’s what it is. We both want to win," Arteta said, via The Independent.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola spent three years together at Manchester City (2016-2019), winning the Premier League title twice. Arteta was Guardiola's assistant during that time, before taking over the Gunners in 2019.

After Sunday's clash, the two powerhouses will shift their attention to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. They will face Bayern Munich at home (Arsenal) and Real Madrid away (City), respectively.