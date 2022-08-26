"Maybe he still scores goals, but he plays for himself" - Ex-Napoli coach warns Luciano Spalletti against signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Napoli manager Andrea Agostinelli has urged Gli Azzurri not to be tempted by the possibility of signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has stepped up his efforts to find the player a new club as the transfer window nears a close. Gianluca Di Marzio claimed on Thursday (August 25) that he has touched base with Napoli.

In an effort to find the Manchester United superstar a Champions League club, Mendes has offered his services to Napoli. The agent has reportedly proposed to help the Serie A club sell Victor Osimhen to the Red Devils to accommodate Ronaldo.

Napoli have not rejected the idea of signing Ronaldo so far, according to reports. Meanwhile, Radio Punto Nuovo has claimed that Osimhen, who the Italian club want at least €100 million for, is also open to the idea of joining Manchester United.

Agostinelli, though, has warned Gli Azzurri against pursuing a deal for Ronaldo, who he feels is on a decline. The former midfielder claimed that the 37-year-old would disrupt the progress Luciano Spalletti has made at the club. He told TMW Radio:

"I would like to hear what Spalletti thinks of this Cristiano Ronaldo suggestion, after a good construction of a competitive team, if he would let Ronaldo get into the problem."

"Certain players have begun a phase of decline, maybe he still scores goals, but he plays for himself. Why put a problem in your own house?"

Agostinelli insisted that he is certain that Spalletti will be against a move for Ronaldo. However, the ex-Napoli coach suggested that his former club should sell Osimhen if they receive a €100 million offer. He said:

"He [Spalletti] has a good set of attacking options and if the Portuguese arrives he must always play and by force. I'm very convinced that Spalletti doesn't even want him."

"If you get €100 million, you have to give a player away right away, whatever his name is. Then you manage the situation in a certain way, but you don't have to go and get Cristiano Ronaldo."

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Manchester United last summer. He has one more year remaining on his contract with the Premier League giants, while there is also an option to extend it by another 12 months.

However, the Red Devils' failure to secure Champions League football has unsettled the 37-year-old. He has thus asked the club to allow him to leave if they receive a suitable offer this summer.

Jorge Mendes, though, has struggled to find takers for his client so far. With less than a week remaining in the window, it remains to be seen if Ronaldo will get a move away from Old Trafford.

