"Mbappe beating Barca in white jersey" - Social media explodes as PSG complete comeback win over 10-man Barcelona in UCL Q/F tie

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in PSG's clash against Barcelona on Tuesday night, taking the Ligue 1 club to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 win in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

Expand Tweet

Fans flooded social media with posts celebrating PSG's victory and praising Mbappe's performance in the away game. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With rumors about the Frenchman joining Real Madrid in the upcoming season, one fan wrote:

"Mbappe beating barca in white jersey. Welcome home #HalaMadrid"

Another added:

"Psg has cooked barca"

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"Kylian Mbappe sends Barca out in their own stadium"

One user wrote:

"Kylian mbappe beefing with barca fans I love it"

Another said:

"Goodbye Barcelona. See you next season"

This one mocked the Catalan side, writing:

"Barcelona back to default settings"

This user aded:

"Don’t worry Barcelona fans, you’ll see your owner Mbappe a lot more next season. You’re welcome"

One account posted:

"Let your apologies be as loud as your disrespect!!! Kylian The Next GOAT Mbappe!!!"

On April 14, 2024, PSG faced Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Parc des Princes. The match ended in a 3-2 loss for the home side.

In the second leg, the Blaugrana opened the scoring, with Brazilian winger Raphinha netting the goal in the 12 minute. In the 29th minute, Ronald Araújo received a straight red card, leaving the Spanish giants with 10 players on the field.

Former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé scored for PSG in the 40th minute, followed by Vitinha in the 54th. As the Ligue 1 club equalized the score on aggregate, Mbappe netted a successful penalty in the 61st minute, giving the club the lead, and then scored again in the 89th minute of the match.

Kylian Mbappe's run at PSG

Kylian Mbappe first arrived at PSG in 2017 on loan from AS Monaco. In 2018, he was signed by Paris Saint-Germain and given the number 7 jersey.

Since 2018, Mbappe has scored 159 league goals in 175 league appearances for the club. He has claimed the Ligue 1 title four times (2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2021–22, and 2022–23) so far.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently on top of the Ligue 1 table with 63 points in 28 matches. They have three draws and two wins in their last five league fixtures. They face Lyon next in the league on April 22, 2024.

The Ligue 1 club will face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on April 30, 2024.

Poll : Will PSG win the Champions League this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback