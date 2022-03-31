"Mbappe will stay at PSG" - Former Ligue 1 manager makes bold claim about Real Madrid transfer target

Former Ligue 1 manager Rolland Courbis has tipped Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to sign a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Les Parisiens signed Mbappe from AS Monaco on an initial loan deal in 2017 before buying him for a whopping €180 million a year later. The forward has since been a key player for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 158 goals and providing 78 assists in 208 appearances across all competitions for them.

However, there are serious doubts about Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes. The France international has his contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side expiring at the end of the season and is yet to agree a fresh deal.

Real Madrid, who failed with attempts to sign Mbappe last summer, are positive about snapping him up on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The player's employers, on the other hand, remain hopeful of retaining his services beyond this year.

As question marks remain around Mbappe's future, Courbis has claimed that he will stay at PSG. The former Ligue 1 manager feels the 23-year-old will sign a short-term contract extension in Paris. He told French radio station RMC [via PSGTalk]:

“I discussed it around me, and I think Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG. A lot of things make me say it, recent noises in particular. So, not on a long-term contract but on a two-year contract. It would seem that his family understood that it was difficult for him not to be grateful to PSG by being part of the club at least until the World Cup and then meeting again five months later. So I will bet on Mbappe staying in our Ligue 1.”

Mbappe has netted 26 goals and registered 17 assists in 37 matches across all competitions for Pochettino's side this term. He scored both of the Parisians' goals in their 3-2 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Kylian Mbappe informs PSG mates about Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told his close friends at the Parc des Princes that he intends to join Real Madrid in the summer. Former Barcelona superstar Neymar is among those to whom he has disclosed the information to.

The Parisians have been trying to persuade Mbappe to put pen to paper on a new deal with them. The 23-year-old, though, appears to have set his heart on a move to Madrid.

However, Courbis is confident that Mbappe will stay in Paris. It remains to be seen if there is a late twist in the tale.

