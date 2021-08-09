Mexican club claims they could sign both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

President of Mexico's Liga MX side Mazatlan, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has claimed the club have enough money to sign both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi this summer.

Messi is currently a free agent after Barcelona decided against offering the six-time Ballon d'Or winner a new deal due to financial constraints. The 34-year-old superstar is now on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is on contract with Juventus.

Despite both players being two of the highest earners in the sport, Salinas Pliego told fans on Twitter that the club can afford both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Salinas Pliego tweeted:

"I am thinking of inviting Messi to collaborate with Mazatlan."

Later, the Mazatlan president initiated a poll on Twitter asking fans whether the club should sign Lionel Messi or politician Cuauhtemoc Blanco. When one fan questioned whether the club could afford Lionel Messi, Salinas Pliego replied that they have enough money to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as well:

"I have plenty to bring Cristiano Ronaldo as well."

Mazatlan could sign Messi and Ronaldo, claims president https://t.co/MiFDQVpFGh pic.twitter.com/CFPRW3vPx2 — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) August 6, 2021

Ricardo Salinas Pliego later tweeted a photo of the club's stadium suggesting they have already started selling jerseys with Lionel Messi's name on the back. The tweet read:

"They are already getting Lio Messi's jersey ready there at the Kraken. Such nerves!"

Ya le andan consiguiendo el uniforme a Lio Messi allá en el Kraken 😌 con los cañoneros del @MazatlanFC, que nervios!!! 😎 pic.twitter.com/72VodHImlG — Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) August 6, 2021

It is worth noting that Mazatlan is a club owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who is one of the richest men in Mexico with a net worth of around $13 billion. The club was only founded in June 2020 and finished 14th in their debut campaign.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego is not the only one who wants Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same team

Seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same team is a dream of many football fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate James Rodríguez recently suggested that Lionel Messi should join Juventus and unite with Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A. Speaking on a Twitch stream, James Rodriguez said:

"Messi should go to Juventus and play with Cristiano Ronaldo. It would be a bomb. It's the dream of many fans to see those two play together."

