"Miss you brothers" - Sergio Ramos sends message to former Real Madrid teammates after starring for Sevilla in 1-1 draw

Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos has posted a snap of himself with his former Real Madrid teammates Toni Kroos and Luka Modric on his Instagram story.

The Madrid legend played in Sevilla's 1-1 draw with his former club on Saturday (October 21). It was a feisty affair at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán which saw David Alaba's own goal canceled out by Dani Carvajal's effort.

It marked the first time Ramos had played against Real Madrid since leaving the La Liga giants in 2021. He became a hero at the Santiago Bernabeu during his 16 years with Los Merengues, making 671 appearances and winning 22 major trophies.

Ramos reunited with his former Madrid teammates Kroos and Modric in the changing rooms following the game. He posted a picture of the iconic trio, captioning it:

"Miss u brothers (Luka Modric), (Toni Kroos)."

Sergio Ramos' Instagram story.

Sergio Ramos impressed in the draw against Real Madrid, making five clearances, winning all three of his aerial duels, and blocking three shots. He returned to Sevilla from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and is proving vital for Los Nervionenses.

However, the 37-year-old was renowned for his feisty playing style throughout his time at the Bernabeu. That was displayed against Los Merengues as he clashed with Antonio Rudiger as tempers flared. He also went close to scoring with two headers during the draw.

Sergio Ramos admitted it was difficult leaving Real Madrid in 2021

Sergio Ramos won five UEFA Champions Leagues with Los Blancos.

Sergio Ramos made an emotional departure from the Bernabeu in 2021, joining Paris Saint-Germain when his contract with Madrid expired. The veteran defender is regarded as one of the greatest defenders not just in Los Blancos history but in world football.

The former Los Merengues captain admitted earlier this year that it was a big change leaving the Bernabeu for Paris. He said (via GOAL):

"Leaving Real Madrid was obviously a very big change. My goal is always to continue winning. I won a lot with Real Madrid, but I thought this was a good opportunity for a change of scenery … to try to help a team like PSG."

Ramos appeared to have difficulties adapting to life at the Parc des Princes before settling down during his second campaign with the Parisians:

"Everything was very difficult at first. You have to find a home and settle down, especially when you come with a family, with four kids. The process was a bit tough at first, but everything has worked out.”

The Spanish icon spent two seasons with PSG, making 58 appearances across competitions, chipping in with seven-goal contributions. He won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup before leaving this past summer.