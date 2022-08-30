Monaco set asking price for PSG linked Axel Disasi: Reports

According to reports, AS Monaco have set an asking price of £50 million for PSG target Axel Disasi.

Disasi had an excellent performance against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc de Princes last weekend as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The defender managed to contain the scary attacking trio of the French champions, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr., for the better part of the game.

The Parisians are understood to be interested in acquiring the player's signature and, according to GOAL, the player already has an agreement to join the club.

Paris Saint-Germain were really keen to acquire the signature of Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan during this transfer window. Despite chasing the player for a while, they couldn't get him signed.

Monaco are also in good financial condition at the moment. They received a sum of €35 million as Kylian Mbappe extended his contract with PSG.

Aurelien Tchouameni was also signed by Real Madrid for a fee of €100 million. It will be interesting to see how the transfer saga relating to Disasi plays out.

PSG are interested in Chelsea star N'Golo Kante

According to reports, PSG are interested in signing Chelsea star N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman has been a very important player for the Blues over the course of his career at Stamford Bridge since joining in 2016.

However, the player only has one year remaining on his current contract at the moment. To add to that, he has endured a difficult start to his campaign this season as he suffered a hamstring injury and is likely to be out of action for four weeks.

Thomas Tuchel recently addressed the situation. While the Chelsea coach acknowledged Kante's impact on the side, he said that the player's age and injury issues might play a factor in the decision to extend his contract:

"Yes. You have to consider everything that is on the table. And on the table is his potential, on the table is his influence, and his quality. But on the table of course is his age, his salary and his injury rate, of course. From there you build a whole picture and try to find a solution."

According to The Times, PSG are monitoring the situation and might consider acquiring the Frenchman to their roster.

