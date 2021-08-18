"My children would like to return to Italy" - Mauro Icardi's wife fuels transfer rumors amid Serie A links

Mauro Icardi has been linked with a return to Serie A over the last few weeks. The striker's wife has added fuel to the rumors by remarking that their children consider Italy their real home and would like to return there.

Wanda Nara recently told Confidenze as quoted by Calciomercato:

“In Paris my children have settled in well but they would like to return to Italy, which they consider the real home.

“When we came in July, Francesca was so happy that she said to her dad: ‘Now I get out of the car and kiss everyone who passes by, I love Italy!"

Mauro #Icardi could leave #PSG. #Tottenham (if #Kane leaves...) #Juventus and #ASRoma looking his situation. If #Paris sign another striker, he'll leave. The clause for italians clubs (PSG had to pay €15M more to #Inter if they sell him to #SerieA's team) is expired yesterday — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 16, 2021

Mauro Icardi has spent the brightest days of his career so far in Serie A. He represented Inter Milan for six years, bagging 124 goals and 28 assists for the Nerazzurri in 219 appearances across all competitions.

The Argentine left Inter for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019 and he's spent the last two seasons playing for the French giants. He's been a vital member of the squad at the Parc des Princes over the last two seasons, with a return of 35 goals and 10 assists in 65 games.

Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi has been heavily linked with a departure from PSG this summer. Juventus are leading the race to sign the striker as Max Allegri looks to add more offensive firepower to his squad.

The striker was a huge success during his time with Inter Milan

Mauro Icardi's situation at Paris Saint-Germain

Although Mauro Icardi has impressed since he switched to Paris Saint-Germain two years ago, it doesn't look like he'll remain at the club beyond the summer due to recent developments at the Parc des Princes.

It should be recalled that the Parisians signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona earlier this month. The playmaker is expected to link up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to form a star-studded attacking line this season. That means Mauro Icardi will have no spot in the starting lineup.

Considering that the likes of Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia and Julian Draxler will also be fighting for minutes, the striker certainly knows that his time is over at the club. With Juventus knocking, he has the opportunity to return to the league that announced him to the world.

