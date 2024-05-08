Nasser Al-Khelaifi provides emphatic answer after being asked about Luis Enrique’s future as PSG boss after Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has addressed manager Luis Enrique's future at the club after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday (May 7). Enrique began managing the club in July 2023 but doubts were raised about his status after PSG's exit from the European tournament in the semi-finals.

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Al-Khelaifi denied all rumors about Enrique leaving the club, stating that they're 'building a long-term project'.

"Are you serious with this question? Honestly, do you know and understand some football? We are building a long-term project with the youngest squad in Europe, the future will be bright. We will keep going," Al-Khelaifi said.

Expand Tweet

Before joining PSG, Luis Enrique was the manager of the Spanish national team. He resigned after Spain bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a defeat to Morocco in the Round of 16. He previously won the Champions League once with Barcelona in the 2014-15 season.

Luis Enrique said it's 'impossible to believe' after PSG bowed out of the Champions League

Following PSG's 2-0 aggregate defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, Luis Enrique said that the result is 'impossible to believe' as the Parisiens had 31 shots on goal but couldn't score even once.

"We hit the post 6 times, we had 31 shots on goal… but we didn’t score. It feels impossible to believe this. Our xG tonight has been 3, BVB’s xG has been around 0.7… they scored, we didn’t. This is football. We accept the verdict. Congrats to BVB," Enrique said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Expand Tweet

The Spanish coach also congratulated Borussia Dortmund after their win, admitting that their Champions League campaign has been great. He even hoped the team would go on to win the coveted European trophy at Wembley next month.

“It’s important to remember that we are an example for kids, so we have to accept our defeat. We have to understand how to win but also how to lose. Congrats to Borussia Dortmund, they’re Champions League campaign has been great," Luis Enrique said.

Expand Tweet

PSG are currently leading the Ligue 1 table with 70 points, with three games left in hand. They are also set to face Lyon in the Coupe de France final on May 26.