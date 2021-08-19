NBA legend Michael Jordan reaping rewards from Lionel Messi's move to PSG - Reports

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has so far earned close to €6 million from all the PSG shirts sold with Lionel Messi's name, according to Spanish outlet MARCA (via Give Me Sport).

According to the aforementioned source, Michael Jordan earns 5% on any shirt PSG sells since the PSG kit is sponsored by Nike's Air Jordan brand. As things stand, Lionel Messi's arrival in the French capital has earned PSG close to €120 million through shirt sales which means Michael Jordan has pocketed close to €6 million.

According to Forbes, the former Chicago Bulls superstar lost quite a lot of his fortune due to the global pandemic. Michael Jordan is rumored to have lost close to 24% of his net worth which has gone down from $2.1 billion to $1.6 billion.

However, Lionel Messi's marketability has seen Michael Jordan recover some of his losses due to the astronomical shirt sales PSG have had.

Lionel Messi is arguably the second most marketable footballer after Cristiano Ronaldo. The 34-year-old forward has joined PSG on a two-year deal with an option to extend it by another year.

PSG can expect to sell a lot more Air Jordan branded shirts in the foreseeable future, which in turn will benefit Michael Jordan.

Lionel Messi expected to make his PSG debut before the end of the month

Lionel Messi is expected to make his PSG debut before the end of August. According to various reports, the 34-year-old forward is set to make his first appearance for PSG away against Reims on August 29.

As things stand, Lionel Messi has already completed a couple of training sessions for the Parisian giants which has seen him link up nicely with Kylian Mbappé. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner teamed up with Mbappe in a 3v3 training drill where they came out victorious.

PSG will be hoping that the signing of Lionel Messi is not only a success off the field but can generate results on the field as well. The Ligue 1 giants missed out on the league title last season to Lille while a Champions League title has always eluded them since their big-money Qatari takeover.

