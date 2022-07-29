NBA star Larry Nance Jr who supports Chelsea sends x-rated message to Barcelona on Twitter

NBA star and Chelsea supporter Larry Nance Jr has sent an x-rated message to Barcelona over their summer transfer business.

Barca have been a thorn in the Blues' side throughout the window, having signed many players who have been linked with the west London club.

The likes of Raphinha, 25, Jules Kounde, 23, and Robert Lewandowski, 33, have all arrived despite being touted for moves to Chelsea.

Raphinha joined Barca from Leeds United for £52.2 million despite the west Londoners having reportedly agreed a deal with the Peacocks.

Barca seemingly hijacked the Blues' move for the Brazilian, who opted to head to the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, Kounde had been a long-term target for Thomas Tuchel's side.

He was expected to become one of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen's replacements.

The duo headed out of Stamford Bridge this summer as free agents, leaving Tuchel devoid of options at the back.

Per the aforementioned report, a £55 million bid was tabled for the French defender but once again Barca would come into the equation in the final hour.

Xavi Hernandez's side soon became frontrunners for Kounde with the Sevilla centre-back looking to play under the former Spain international.

A £45 million deal was confirmed by the Blaugrana on July 28, ending Tuchel's side's hopes of signing the defender.

Lastly, there was reported interest from Chelsea in Lewandowski, with the prolific Polish striker eager to depart Bayern Munich this summer.

Barcelona took their time in finalizing a deal for the former Borussia Dortmund hitman, but once they sorted their finances, a £40.5 million transfer occured.

It has been the story of the summer for Tuchel's side, who are constantly finding themselves usurped by Barca for targets.

Nance Jr of the New Orleans Pelicans has echoed the sentiments of many Stamford Bridge supporters on Twitter, sending a message to Barcelona.

The NBA star wrote:

"Dear Barcelona, (middle finger) Sincerely, Chelsea supporters."

Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22 Dear Barcelona,



🖕🏽



Sincerely, Chelsea supporters Dear Barcelona, 🖕🏽Sincerely, Chelsea supporters

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele also chose the Catalan giants over Chelsea

Dembele has remained at the Nou Camp

Chelsea had pushed to sign Dembele, 25, this summer following the expiration of his Barcelona contract.

The Frenchman had previously played under Tuchel at Dortmund, making 49 appearances under the German coach, scoring 10 goals whilst contributing 21 assists.

The west London outfit had reportedly sent a firm proposal for the French winger but yet again Barca battled their way onto the scene.

Dembele would eventually end up signing a new five-year contract with the Blaugrana and in the process end the Blues' pursuit.

The west London side seemingly can't get away from the Catalan side this summer, and will be happy to see the back of them once the window closes on September 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far