Robert Lewandowski’s transfer preference revealed if Barcelona move fails amid interest from Chelsea and PSG: Reports 

The Poland international is keen to leave Bayern Munich this summer after claiming that his time with the Bundesliga champions is over. He's been heavily linked with the Catalans, who, despite struggling to raise funds to make a bid, haven't given up yet.

According to sports journalist Kerry Hau (via BarcaTimes), Barca's next bid for the player will be close to €50 million.

If the transfer doesn't materialize, then Lewandowski prefers a move to Chelsea, who've also been linked with the Polish ace. Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to enter the race for his signature as well.

Sports journalist Christian Falk confirmed the news on Twitter as he wrote:

"Paris Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern."

The Blues are looking to bolster their attacking vanguard this season. Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on loan, while Timo Werner is yet to replicate his RB Leipzig form.

Unlike Barcelona, Chelsea wouldn't have much problems meeting Bayern's asking price. The Premier League side's takeover is complete and they can expect financial backing from their new owners.

Pulling off Lewandowski's transfer would mean a real coup for them as the striker continues to score goals left, right and center even as he's approaching his mid-30s.

Last season, he struck 50 goals in all competitions for the Bavarians in 46 games, including another Golden Boot-winning tally of 35 in the Bundesliga.

Overall, Lewandowski has struck 344 goals for Bayern in 375 games since joining on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He has lifted 19 titles, including one Champions League.

Chelsea must pull out all stops for Barcelona target

Barcelona remain Lewandowski's favorite destination. However, Chelsea could hijack any deal with a substantial offer as their Spanish counterparts are grappling with severe financial woes right now.

With new management now at the helm, the Blues will have greater financial might. Lewandowski also appears to be a better prospect than Cristiano Ronaldo, who's also been linked with the London club. The Portuguese wants to leave Manchester United as he is frustrated at the club, and Chelsea have emerged as serious contenders for his signature (as per Sports Illustrated).

He continues to score goals even at the ripe old age of 37, but the former is slightly younger and boasts better stats from recent years.

