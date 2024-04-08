“Needs a reason to be in the news”, “Selfish guy” - Fans hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo for argument with referee over ‘shameless’ complaint vs Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr played against Al-Hilal in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup, which ended in an unsatisfying 2-1 loss for the Knights of Najd. However, it seems what drew more attention was the Portuguese star's conduct during the match.

While the first half was goalless, Al-Hilal's Salem Aldawsari opened the scoring in the 61st minute, followed by another goal from Brazilian forward Malcom in the 72nd minute.

In the 86th minute of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was given a straight red card following his argument with the referee. His opening goal for the club was ruled out by VAR after he was considered offside despite not getting a touch on the ball, which led to the argument.

Following the incident, fans bashed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on social media. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Ronaldo is always making angry and complains He’s ghosting and needs a reason to be in the news"

Another added:

"Ronaldo is playing against al nassr 2 big chances leave 1 offside goal because of him No chances made Interfered in a great chance and ruined it"

Another account said:

"Why is Ronaldo protesting when he knows he was offside. He attempted to score from offside position, he missed and his teammate scored. Yes his teammate wasn't offside but Ronaldo was and he attempted to score himself. Basic offside rule"

"Ronaldo selfishness strikes again," one user chimed in.

Another wrote:

"Blud is so shameless, he couldn't see someone else scoring goal and put his leg in between, selfish guy"

One post read:

"If you are interfering with play you are offside. Simple."

Another one said of Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Rules are rules brother"

Al-Nassr scored their first and only goal of the match with Sadio Mané netting in 90+9 minutes. Al-Hilal will play against Al-Ittihad in the final of the Saudi Super Cup on April 11, 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr stand second in the Saudi Pro League with 65 points in 27 matches. In their last five matches, they have lost one and won four. They have a 12-point difference with table-toppers Al-Hilal, who remain undefeated in their last five league matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side will face Al-Fayha next in the league on April 19, 2024. They have won the league nine times and the King Cup of Champions six times.

The Knights of Najd also have another semi-final forthcoming in the King Cup of Champions against Al-Khaleej on May 1, 2024. With the other semi-finalists being Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, the Saudi rivals can meet once again in the finals.

