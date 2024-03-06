"Never seen us play this bad", "Rigged for VARdrid" - Fans react as Real Madrid qualify for UCL Q/Fs after 2-1 aggregate win over Leipzig

Football fans reacted on social media after Spanish giants Real Madrid narrowly edged past German side RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Going into the game, they held a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig courtesy of midfielder Brahim Diaz's solo worldie. They were looking to put things to bed, but the German side put up an incredible fight in the second leg on Wednesday, March 6.

After a cagey first half, the Spanish side struck first as English midfielder Jude Bellingham set up Vinicius Junior in the 65th minute. The Brazilian winger made no mistake in smashing the ball into the back of the net.

However, Los Blancos conceded just three minutes later when Leipzig captain Willi Orban nodded one in. Panic began to creep into their game, but they managed to hold on and book their ticket for the quarterfinals.

Fans were furious on X, with one of them saying:

"I have never seen us play this bad."

Another one added:

"Rigged for Real VARdrid."

Here is a selection of fan reactions from the game:

Many fans called the result 'rigged', accusing Real Madrid president Florentino Perez of having paid off the referees.

Another section of fans called the result 'undeserved', underlining the extent of Real Madrid's underperformance in the game.

Real Madrid joined Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in the quarterfinals after their win against RB Leipzig.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham 'at his best in the big moments': Owen Hargreaves

TNT Sports pundit Owen Hargreaves commended midfielder Jude Bellingham's incredible performance on the biggest stage, saying that he 'delivers every time' and produces his best performances under pressure.

Bellingham provided the key assist to Vinicius Junior for Real Madrid's only goal in a cautious performance from the La Liga giants. Hargreaves was impressed by the 20-year-old's ability to come up with the goods when the going got extremely tough. He said:

"I think Jude is at his best in the big moments. Jude delivers every time you watch him play, it’s amazing."

Bellingham has blossomed into one of the best players in the world this season after joining Real Madrid from Dortmund in a reported €103 million deal. He has added an incredible goal-scoring aspect to his game, on top of his silky dribbling, killer vision and tough tackling. The Englishman has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 31 appearances this season.

However, he will miss the next two games in La Liga for Real Madrid after being handed a ban for his prolonged protests and subsequent red card against Valencia last week.