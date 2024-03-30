Newcastle ballboy refuses to give up stool for Mohammed Kudus to pull off signature ‘take a seat’ goal celebration before West Ham suffer 4-3 loss

A weird incident took place during Saturday's (March 30) Newcastle vs West Ham United Premier League clash that involved Mohammed Kudus. The 23-year-old forward scored the Hammers' second goal at St. James' Park and wanted to celebrate by taking a seat on the ball-boy's chair.

The ballboy, however, refused to give him the chair, with the young midfielder from Ghana looking confused and disappointed by the ballboy's response. This was quite an unusual incident, as the 'take a seat' celebration has got high praise from fellow players in the Premier League.

Manchester United players and Liverpool megastar Mohammed Salah recently copied it to celebrate their goals as well. Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus has been one of the best West Ham players so far, with 16 goals and six assists in 38 games.

Regardless, in a thrilling contest, the Hammers lost 4-3 against Newcastle. Having gone 1-0 down in the sixth minute, they lead 3-1 until the 83rd minute. However, the Magpies bounced back with three late goals to secure the win. The Hammers are seventh in the standings with 44 points and missed the chance to tie Manchester United after the loss.

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus explains reason behind his 'take a seat' celebration

Mohammed Kudus' 'take a seat' celebration has become quite famous in the Premier League. The young midfielder explained that he wanted to celebrate in a unique and 'out-of-the-box' way.

"I just thought about something out of the box and then some other people followed it up. Now there’s a conversation about whose is better. I’ll have to come up with another juice and put more spices in the tin. It’s all about resting after scoring a goal.

"There’s no deeper meaning. I just see it as entertainment, something to make people happy and worth the ticket that they bought. I’m still just having fun in the playground," he recently said, via The Guardian.

Kudus has become a fan favorite in his debut season with West Ham, having arrived from Ajax last summer. The club and coach David Moyes have been impressed by the way he has been playing. Kudus wants to help his team clinch a spot in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Meanwhile, Kudus and West Ham will look to go all the way in this year's edition of the UEFA Europa League. They take on Bayern Leverkusen in the quarter-finals.