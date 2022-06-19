Newcastle 'offered' chance to sign Manchester United man who could cost £20 million: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United player Eric Bailly, who has struggled to establish himself at his current club.

After a miraculous turnaround in the 2021-22 campaign, the Magpies are hoping to build on their momentum by revamping their squad under head coach Eddie Howe.

The 44-year-old boss helped Newcastle United avoid relegation after joining the club in November last year. The Premier League side enjoyed a brilliant 2022 and eventually finished 11th last season with 49 points.

Newcastle United are yet to introduce a new face to their fans. But the club has been linked with the likes of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike [via The Sun], Lille centre-back Sven Botman [via Daily Mail] and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope [via Daily Mail] so far this transfer window.

According to a report by The Mirror [via football365], Newcastle United have been 'offered the chance to sign' Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones will happily leave #mufc if deals can be done this summer. [ @ChrisWheelerDM 🗞 Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones will happily leave #mufc if deals can be done this summer. [@ChrisWheelerDM]

The report further states that the 28-year-old defender has been offered 'as an alternative to Lille's Sven Botman'. Although the Red Devils 'hope for £20 million' for Bailly, it's reported that 'they might now accept as little as £8.5 million' for him.

The Ivory Coast player joined Manchester United in 2016 for a fee in the region of £30 million from Villarreal. Since his arrival at Old Trafford, he has played 113 times for the Red Devils across all competitions.

During his time at the club, Bailly has won one UEFA Europa League trophy and one League Cup crown.

Manchester United prioritise a midfielder signing this summer

With Paul Pogba and Juan Mata set to leave and Nemanja Matic having already joined Serie A outfit AS Roma, United are in dire need of midfield reinforcements. Hence, Erik ten Hag has prioritised the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has reportedly agreed to make a move to Old Trafford.

If the move for De Jong fails to materialise, the Red Devils could try to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves to strengthen their midfield.

United are also interested in acquiring the services of Ajax winger Antony. Journalist Pedro Almeida has indicated that the transfer is on its way towards completion.

