Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe makes his intentions clear amid reports linking Martin Dubravka to Manchester United

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has suggested that he is reluctant to lose Martin Dubravka as Manchester United continue talks over a deal for the goalkeeper.

Manchester United are determined to sign a new goalkeeper before the transfer window closes on September 1. It emerged earlier this month that they have even increased their budget to strengthen the area.

The Athletic claimed on Wednesday (August 24) that the Red Devils have made an offer to sign Dubravka from Newcastle. Talks are said to have centred around taking the 33-year-old on loan for the season.

Providing an update on Dubravka's immediate future, Howe revealed that Manchester United and Newcastle have been in contact over a potential transfer. However, the negotiations are not advanced enough for the player to discuss personal terms, as per the Magpies boss. He told a press conference:

"I don't think he's in talks with Manchester United. There has been contact between the clubs and those discussions will continue."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "There has been contract between the clubs."



Eddie Howe confirms discussions have taken place between Man United and Newcastle for goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka 🗣 "There has been contract between the clubs."Eddie Howe confirms discussions have taken place between Man United and Newcastle for goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka https://t.co/mPmFsTuWfK

Howe went on to admit that he would be disappointed to lose Dubravka if the Red Devils agree a deal. He conceded that the decision regarding the goalkeeper's future is not up to him. He said:

"In terms of a final outcome, I'm reluctant to lose any important players from the group so that will be a decision that is out of my hands."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Newcastle will decide soon - while Trapp decided to stay at Eintracht. Manchester United official proposal to Newcastle for Martin Dubravka is for loan move until June 2023. Just been told it also includes buy option clause discussed between the two clubs, around £5m.Newcastle will decide soon - while Trapp decided to stay at Eintracht. Manchester United official proposal to Newcastle for Martin Dubravka is for loan move until June 2023. Just been told it also includes buy option clause discussed between the two clubs, around £5m. 🚨🔴 #MUFCNewcastle will decide soon - while Trapp decided to stay at Eintracht. https://t.co/tUOnbDYYvi

Manchester United and Newcastle remain in talks over a deal for Dubravka. The possibility of including a £5 million buy option is also being discussed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

How has Manchester United target Dubravka fared for Newcastle?

Dubravka joined the Magpies on an initial loan from Sparta Prague in January 2018. He went on to make the move permanent for a sum of £4 million the following summer.

The Slovakia international has made 130 appearances across all competitions for the Tyneisde-based club so far. He played every single minute in the Premier League during his first two full seasons with the team.

However, two foot injuries restricted his playing time in the last two campaigns. He played 26 league matches for the St. James' Park outfit after missing the start of the season through injury.

Dubravka, though, has entirely lost his place as Newcastle's first-choice goalkeeper this season. Nick Pope's arrival from Burnley earlier this summer has cost him is spot in the team.

Apart from Pope and Dubravka, Howe has Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie as goalkeeping options. The Magpies could thus sanction a move for the Slovakian.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer