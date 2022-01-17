Newcastle United make contact with PSG to sign first-team star - Reports

Newcastle United have submitted an official enquiry to discuss the possibility of signing one of Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) first-team players. The Magpies are desperate to shake things up during this transfer window.

Astonishingly, they have already landed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley to help them for the second half of the season.

According to RMC Sport, Eddie Howe's spending spree has led Newcastle United to pursue second-choice PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas. The pragmatic approach seems promising as the 35-year-old shot-stopper will not be accustomed to trailing behind the first-choice keeper in Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Navas' credentials speak for themselves. He won three Champions Leagues and a La Liga title with Real Madrid before signing for PSG back in 2019. During his stint with the Parisians, he won the Ligue 1 title. But since the high-profile signing of Donnarumma, chances have been more limited than usual for the number two.

Credit should go to Mauricio Pochettino, who has tried his best to eliminate any friction between his keepers. He has prevented the idea of having a first and second-choice keeper. Proving his view, the Argentine boss has given Navas more chances in the league than Donnarumma.

Despite this, it is evident that favoritism will eventually kick into his pecking order as the Costa Rica international is aging. Another factor that could bother Navas is the abundance of keepers that PSG has. That means Donnarumma isn't his only rival for that top spot.

Newcaslte United want PSG shot-stopper to avoid relegation

The Premier League side of Newcastle United have enormous potential in terms of their capital. After the club's Saudi takeover, it made Newcastle the richest club in the world. But their performances have been shambolic this season. The collective efforts from Martin Dúbravka, Karl Darlow, and Freddie Woodman have not stopped Newcastle from leaking goals.

They are in a precarious position in the league table. Newcastle are currently 19th, two points adrift of safety with the danger of relegation looming over them. For them, the immediate requirement is to ensure their survival as relegation could tarnish their image. Due to this, they have been busy delving deep into the transfer market to bolster every possible remedy.

The French side are reluctant to entertain the idea of selling one of their top keepers by letting him leave abruptly in the middle of the season. Still, it might up to Navas, if he wants, to take hold of his career.

Ensuring a guaranteed start each week at St James' Park is an intriguing thought. With no rotation to fret over, Navas will get many more minutes under his belt. Whether the financially backed ambitious move will materialize remains to be seen.

