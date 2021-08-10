Neymar reacts to Lionel Messi’s PSG move

Neymar has taken to Instagram to announce Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) signing of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona on a free transfer.

On his Instagram story, Neymar is seen capturing a video clip of his time together with Messi in Barcelona with the caption:

"Back Together."

The pair, alongside Luis Suarez, formed one of the deadliest attacking trios world football has ever seen whilst playing for Barcelona.

Set to be teammates again ❤️



Neymar 🤝 Messi



(via @neymarjr) pic.twitter.com/8w5F0Molah — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 10, 2021

Between 2013 and 2017, Neymar and Lionel Messi have together helped the Catalan giants win 2 La Liga titles, 3 Copa Del Reys and the 2015 Champions League title as part of a treble-winning season.

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record €222 million. Despite his departure, he has remained close friends with Messi over the years.

Lionel Messi is now set to reunite with Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain after Barcelona were unable to renew the 34-year-old's contract due to financial difficulties at the club. However, since Neymar already has the number 10 shirt, Lionel Messi will be seen without the iconic number for the first time since his early Barcelona days.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner bid farewell to his boyhood club in a press conference on Sunday and has now flown to Paris to complete the biggest football transfer in the history of the sport.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Lionel Messi has reached a total agreement with PSG

Lionel Messi is now on the verge of completing his free transfer from Barcelona to PSG. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 34-year-old has reached a total agreement with the club.

Lionel Messi will be given a two-year contract in Paris with the option of extending it for another year, until the summer of 2024. According to the aforementioned source, Messi is set to earn a monstrous €35 million per annum excluding all taxes. This fee, however, does not include all the additional bonuses and add-ons that are expected to be included in his contract.

Lionel Messi, along with his family, has landed in Paris to complete this move to PSG. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to be PSG's fourth free transfer of the window after already signing the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Ranking the 5 favorites for the UEFA Champions League this season (2021-22)

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Prem Deshpande