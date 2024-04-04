"No Haaland, no KDB? No problem mate" - Fans react as a Phil Foden hat-trick inspires Manchester City to a 4-1 win over Aston Villa

Phil Foden helped keep Manchester City alive in the title race, scoring a hat-trick in the home win over fourth-placed Aston Villa on Wednesday, April 3 (4-1). The 23-year-old took over after the visitors tied the game and scored three times to help the Cityzens cruise to an easy victory.

With Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne rested for the game, the English giants relied on Foden to make the difference and the youngster didn't disappoint. He received high praise from fans on social media for his performance.

"No Haaland, no KDB ? No problem mate," one fan exclaimed.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to Foden's hat-trick in Manchester City's win over Aston Villa:

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden's work ethic; calls him 'special'

Phil Foden is having a great season with Manchester City and is one of the main reasons for the Cityzens being title contenders in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The 23-year-old has played 44 games across all competitions this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists. City manager Pep Guardiola praised Foden for his work ethic and called him 'special'.

"He can do whatever he wants. He's a really top-class player. He's still open-minded and he still has to understand some parts of the game, especially attention as he is sometimes distracted in the defensive parts. But his work ethic is unbelievable. He is so special, especially when he is playing in that central position," Guardiola said, via BBC.com.

Foden and Manchester City have their sights set on the season finale in the Premier League, where they are part of a three-team title race with Arsenal and Liverpool. In addition, they will take on Real Madrid twice within the next couple of weeks for a spot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

