"No other stadium in Europe as impressive to play in" - Bayern Munich star makes claim about Real Madrid's stadium ahead of UCL clash

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer recently claimed that Real Madrid's home ground, the Santiago Bernabéu, is the most impressive stadium in Europe. Neuer's comments came ahead of the teams' second leg clash in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The German shot-stopper stated that after the recent renovations to the infrastructure, the stadium has "something special." Neuer said (via Madrid Xtra):

"The new Bernabéu is imposing. It was already before, but the screens, around the stadium, everything... It has something special, historical. There is no other stadium in Europe as impressive to play in."

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, the Bavarians drew 2-2 against Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena on April 30. The visitors opened their scoring in the 24th minute with Vinicius Junior scoring a goal from an assist by Tony Kroos.

In the second half, Leroy Sané netted the equalizer in the 53rd minute, followed by Harry Kane taking the lead just four minutes later by converting a penalty.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad found the equalizer in the 83rd minute as Vinicius Junior scored a penalty that was given for center-back Kim Min-jae's foul on Rodrygo.

Real Madrid boss confirms goalkeeper for UCL semi-final against Bayern Munich

Carlo Ancelotti has stated that Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will start ahead of Thibaut Courtois in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, May 8.

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois returned to the pitch after missing most of the season due to injury and was on the bench for the first leg. He started and kept a clean sheet against Cadiz in La Liga at the weekend.

In a press conference ahead of the clash against Bayern Munich, the Real Madrid boss said (via MadridXtra):

"Andriy Lunin will play tomorrow. Courtois was good [against Cadiz) but he needs time to get back to his best version."

Lunin has made 29 appearances for Los Blancos this season and has kept 12 clean sheets.