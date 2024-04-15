“No unity in the team”, “It’s an absolute joke” - Chelsea fans disturbed by ‘embarrassing’ moment involving Cole Palmer in 6-0 win over Everton

On Monday, Chelsea bagged a 6-0 win against Everton at home in the Premier League. Cole Palmer put in an absolutely stunning performance, scoring a hat trick within the first 30 minutes of the game. The Blues ended the first half with a 4-0, as Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson scored in the 44th minute.

In the 61st minute, the home side was given a penalty. However, there was a disagreement about who would take it among Palmer, Noni Madueke, and Nicolas Jackson.

Fans were disappointed in the players' conduct and took their criticism to social media. Here is a collection of their reactions on X:

"Madueke and Jackson need to get a grip and grow up. Palmer is going for golden boot now."

"Jackson and Madueke fighting over a penalty when Palmer is always the number one penalty taker is absolutely embarrassing"

"Those two prats should be taken off right now for academy boys. Palmer is the penalty taker and even when we are 4-0 some Chelsea players still insist on making us look like an embarrassment. Idiots!"

"I genuinely don’t care that we’re 4-0 up. Give Cole Palmer that ball. This is ridiculous."

"Pochettino needs to get a hold of the penalty situation ASAP. It’s an absolute joke, PALMER TAKES THE PENALTIES"

"Like….. what’s wrong with these kids mehn Even when they are having a decent game , they still act like kids"

"This scene is insane. Perhaps there's no unity in the team. Not a good sign, though."

Cole Palmer successfully netted the penalty in the 64th minute. English defender Alfie Gilchrist scored another goal for the Blues in the very last minute of the match.

Chelsea's current standing in the Premier League

Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League table with 47 points in 31 matches. They have two draws and three wins in their last five league fixtures. The Blues have seven more matches left in the league and face second-placed Arsenal next on April 24, 2024.

On April 20, 2024, Chelsea play Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Manchester United and Coventry City are the other two semi-finalists who will face each other on April 21, 2024.

The finals will be held on May 25, 2024 at Wembley Stadium. Winning the FA Cup is the Blues' only shot at claiming silverware this season.

